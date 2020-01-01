• College View Middle School was represented by a delegation of 31 students at the 2019 Kentucky YMCA State Conference on Nov. 7-9 in Louisville.
The Youth in Government program challenges students to write, present and debate bills about issues facing our state and country. The CVMS students were named "Premiere Delegation" for their outstanding demonstration of debate skills and leadership.
Sixth-grader Braxton Hall was honored with the conference's top award, "Outstanding Bluegrass Bill," for his bill on "After-School Programs for Children with Disabilities." Hall's bill proposes that school districts in Kentucky create an afterschool program staffed and designed to meet the needs of significantly disabled students. Hall also was this year's recipient of the Outstanding Delegate Award.
Other CVMS students who researched, wrote and sponsored bills are Grant Broughton, Parth Haria, Jackson Hollman, Emily Calvert and Grace Sipla.
• Samuel Smith, a sophomore at Daviess County High School, has been named to the Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, which meets with Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis to provide insights from the student perspective regarding public education in the Commonwealth.
Smith and 10 other students join 11 returning students as members of the Student Advisory Council, which met in Frankfort on Dec. 3, to review responsibilities for their terms of service and discuss how public schools and student achievement can be improved.
The Kentucky Department of Education invited students in grades 10-12 attending any public school to apply. The application process included writing an essay about three problems or challenges the students had identified in their schools, and possibly solutions to those problems.
Smith's responsibilities as a member of the student advisory council will include meeting with the Commissioner of Education and KDE staff members to discuss how decisions made at the state level affect students throughout Kentucky.
• Kaytlyn Meyer and Maddox Meyer placed fourth in Improvisational Duo at the Hilltopper Invitational Dec. 7 at Western Kentucky University. This is a national tournament and Kaytlyn and Maddox competed against students from across the nation as they represented Daviess County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.