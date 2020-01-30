• In the months of October and November, the “Respect Starts Now!” campaign conducted 65 presentations to more than 4,600 students.
The “Respect Starts Now!” campaign offered a poster and bulletin board contest. For each contest, the winners were determined by more than 12 judges.
The winners are:
Poster Contest
Kindergarten to 2nd Grade
First place: Audrey Neel; Sutton Elementary School; $50 Visa gift card and T-shirt
Second place: Ary’ah Frazie, Providence Elementary School; $25 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Third place: Addison Webster; Providence Elementary School; $15 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Third to Fifth Grade
First place: Amelia Brown; Burns Elementary School; $50 Visa gift card and T-shirt
Second place: Justin Holmes; Burns Elementary School; $25 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Third place: Madison Simmons; Highland Elementary School; $15 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Sixth to eighth grade
First place: Gillian Lopez; College View Middle School; $50 Visa gift card and T-shirt
Second place: Paige Yuke; Burns Middle School; $25 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Third place: Monica Montgomery; College View Middle School; $15 restaurant gift card and T-shirt
Elementary School Bulletin Board Contest
First place: Sorgho Elementary School-$100 for a celebration party/departmental needs.
Middle School Bulletin Board Contest
First place: Burns Middle School-$100 for a celebration party/departmental needs.
High School Bulletin Board Contest
First place: Muhlenberg County High School-$100 for a celebration party/departmental needs.
Second place: Apollo High School-$50 for a celebration party/departmental needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.