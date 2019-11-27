• Sixth- and seventh-grade students at Owensboro Middle School qualified to participate in the 39th annual Duke University Talent Identification Program. The students qualified by scoring 95% or higher on one or more specific achievement or aptitude tests in the areas of reading, language or math.
Students who elected to participate by taking the ACT or SAT as seventh-graders and received superior scores will be invited to attend recognition ceremonies at Western Kentucky University or the grand recognition ceremonies in the spring at Duke's Durham, North Carolina campus.
Qualifiers are Maxwell Baur, Claire Brown, Samuel Busse, Jace Chappell, Kayden Coffman Douglas, Karis Colbert, Zachary Coomes, Eliza Beth Francis, Dylan Fulkerson, Evan Fulkerson, Andrew Johnson, Matilda Renfrow, Alexa Salamah, Harley Sennello, Mathew Smith, Khoa Ta, Brandon Vickers, Christian William, Isabel Bauer, Emma Bell, Landon Block, Larry Brey, Natalie Briggs, Georgia Calhoun, Mylin Christian, William Crews, Rachel Davis, Trevor DeLacey, Drew Dennison, Emiliana Espinoza, Chloe Ewing, Preston Ferry, Jaxon Gage, John Gesser, William Hume, Carver Kingsley, Natalee Long, Brennen McNeiley, Aubrey Ottofy, Audri Ashley McKenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.