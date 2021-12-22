While the idea of giving someone an animal for a Christmas gift might seem like the ideal present, there is much to consider to know if it’s the right choice.
Ashley Thompson, Daviess County Animal Care and Control director, said it is a tough subject to weigh in on.
“I think that if someone is wanting to give a pet as a gift, maybe they should just maybe sponsor the adoption fee and let the person that they are wanting to get the animal for pick out the animal themselves,” she said.
Thompson said Daviess County Animal Care and Control, 2160 Kentucky Highway 81, doesn’t allow people to adopt a pet with the specific intention of giving it to someone else as a gift.
“We do encourage people to adopt, but they probably just need to sponsor the adoption fee,” Thompson said.
Vickie Stevens, director of program management and communications for Companion Animals with the Humane Society of the United States, said it all can depend on the specific situation.
“So long as the gift giver does so thoughtfully — knowing that the gift recipient actually wants a pet and, if the recipient is a child, ensuring the parents or guardians will be the primary pet caregiver — giving a pet from a shelter or rescue can be a fun and meaningful experience for Christmas,” Stevens said in an email.
Stevens said that according to a 2013 survey by the American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals, animals received as a gift are not more likely to be returned to a shelter than for any other situation.
Common scenarios of animals given as a gift include parents adopting a pet for a child, adults adopting a pet for a senior parent and partners adopting a pet for the home they share together.
Thompson said that since the goal of the animal shelter is to find “forever homes” for animals, it is best that the potential pet owner come by the shelter to see how they connect with specific animals.
Thompson said she discourages completely surprising someone with the gift of a living animal.
“A lot of times we have found out when people have done that in the past, the people didn’t want another pet,” she said. “Just because their pet had passed away or they were lonely, people felt like they were doing the right thing by trying to get them a companion, but the person that they were getting it for really didn’t want a pet.”
Stevens said that it is important to remember that different animal shelters will have different criteria for adopting a pet.
“Not all animal welfare organizations permit the gifting of pets because they want everyone to meet the pet first, but other organizations have had great success facilitating the pet gifting process,” she said.
Thompson said that at Davies County Animal Care and Control, there is an application process for those wishing to adopt a pet.
“They do have to fill an application out to be able to adopt, and once that is completed and they are approved to adopt, then they can come in and meet the animals,” Thompson said.
The facility has open space for people to spend time with both the dogs and cats, allowing potential pet owners to see how an animal responds to them and get to know their personality.
“A lot of times the dog that they see online that they are interested in turns out not to be the dog that they end up adopting because the personality might not be right,” Thompson said. “When they do come in, we try to find a dog with what they are looking for as far as personality and try and help them match a dog with their family that will fit them.”
Thompson said that in the event someone adopts an animal from Daviess County Animal Care and Control and decides to return it, the shelter will take it back.
“We always take our animals back, even if they are adopted out in other areas, as long as it is feasible for them to get here,” she said. “We figure it out somehow.”
