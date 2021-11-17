On Jan. 11, 2020, Steve Ash closed the doors to the iconic J.D.’s Restaurant at 1420 Breckenridge St.
The 65-seat diner began life in 1983 as Price’s Restaurant — built by Larry and Esther Price.
They ran it until 1987 and then sold it to J.D. and Martha Greer.
And then, Ash bought it a decade later.
But now, the diner, like so many across America, had reached the end of its line.
It sat empty for a year.
And then, in January 2021, Elizabeth Thompson reopened the restaurant as Lizzie’s Diner.
There’s a reminder of J.D.’s on the south side of the dining room.
A sign proclaims that this is “J.D.’s Liars Table.”
“They left the sign, so I kept it,” Thompson said this week.
She got to keep more than that.
Lizzie’s Diner still has several of the recipes that Ash used.
“I have several recipes I’ve used for years and a few from J.D.’s,” Thompson said. “And I have some of my mother’s recipes. I was always in the kitchen with her when I was a little girl. And I was cooking on my own in middle school.”
The diner opened before coronavirus vaccines were developed and seating capacity in restaurants was limited to 50%.
“I’ve kept the seating low to be on the safe side,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to crowd people in.”
Her favorite dish is the Cheesy Chicken Casserole, but she said the Roast Beef Manhattan is customers’ favorite.
The diner is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Big Country Breakfast, to start the day, includes includes three eggs, two pieces of bacon, one sausage patty, potatoes and biscuits and gravy.
Thompson said she’s developed her own regular customers and still has some who came back from J.D.’s.
Despite cooking since she was a child, Thompson said she never worked in a restaurant before starting Lizzie’s.
“I worked at Great Harvest (Bread Co. & Café) on Kentucky 54 for five years,” she said. “That was it. I’ve learned a little bit this year.
Thompson usually arrives at the diner around 5 a.m. and leaves about 4 p.m.
“I have really good workers,” Thompson said. “There are about 10 of them and they are really good.”
The diner is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.
The word “diner’ to describe small restaurants that specialized in American classics and homestyle cooking dates back to
the 1930s.
The rise of chain restaurants in the 1950s and 1960s put many out of business.
Thompson counts four still active in Owensboro.
But, she said, “COVID has made people realize that we need to support local businesses.”
Thompson posts her menu on social media every day, so customers will know what to expect.
In 2019, Ash said the restaurant had “become something of an institution. We’re on our third generation of customers, and this is an ultra-competitive business.”
Thompson hopes to continue that tradition, adding a new generation
of customers.
