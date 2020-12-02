Owensboro Art Guild member Arnie Weisenberg has been creating art most of his life.
The 89-year-old attended an art high school in New York, where he’s from, and since then, his love of drawing and painting has only flourished.
Weisenberg will be one of several artists who will have their works for sale at the Owensboro Art Guild Art Gallery & Gift Shop that will be open for holiday shopping starting Friday through Dec. 28 at 1814 Breckenridge St. Hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Weisenberg is excited to share oil paintings with the community. His pieces are mostly landscapes and include a lot of national parks.
“I paint things I enjoy seeing,” he said. “If we are on a trip, we take pictures of the scenery and I eventually paint it. Consequently, my house is wall-to-wall with Arnie Weisenberg paintings.”
Sarah Wilson, Owensboro Art Guild president, said about 20 artists will have pieces for sale. Genres and media vary, including paintings, handmade jewelry, pottery, woodwork and “a little bit of everything.”
Wilson also paints and will have some of her works available, along with some woodburned ornaments she recently completed.
She said OAG especially wanted to get together to offer this opportunity because the pandemic has made things difficult for small business owners like artists. There will be a wide range of items, both big and small, all reasonably priced.
“It’s important to support small businesses, especially this year,” she said. “Everybody is kind of struggling a bit to keep their businesses open. This keeps money in the community instead of going out and shopping in larger cities at larger stores.”
Shoppers are encouraged to pay with either cash or a check at the event. Masks are also required.
For more information about this event, follow the Owensboro Art Guild on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/owensboroart guild/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
