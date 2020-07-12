Tom and Ann Meyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 11, 1970, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Louisville.
Tom and Ann have three children, J.D. (Megan) Meyer, Doug (Teresa) Meyer and Stephen (Selina) Meyer, all of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Andrew Meyer, Anna Lee Meyer, Molly Meyer, Macy Peak, Will Peak, Harlan Meyer, Ashley (Trey) Andrews, Lauren Widner, Noah Widner, Maddie Grace Meyer and Chloe Meyer; and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Torres, Oliver Andrews and Liam Andrews
The wedding ceremony was performed by the Rev. Francis Cusack, and attendants included Carol Meiman, Mary Pat Lococo and Bruce Meyer.
Ann is a retired nurse, while Tom is an attorney.
Before marriage, the couple lived in Louisville, but they now reside in Owensboro and attend Immaculate Church.
