After 84 years of business, Tom Blue Furniture is closing.
Owners Ruth Ann Mason and her husband, Mike Mason, said business is still booming at the store, but they’re ready to retire.
“Even after COVID, we were really busy when we reopened,” Ruth Ann Mason said. “But it just comes to a point where we’re ready to retire. This is bittersweet for us because it’s been 84 years. It’s hard.”
Founded in 1938 by Owensboro native Tom Blue, the business started out as a repair and refinishing service in the Seven Hills area.
After a while, Tom Blue Furniture started selling its own handmade furniture, and by the late 1950s it was carrying other furniture to take pressure off the handmade production. The business is also known for its reproduction of antiques.
The Masons, who represent the third generation of family ownership, both started working for Tom Blue Furniture in the 1970s.
Though the company is still thriving, Mike Mason said it’s become increasingly difficult to find good help. He recounted how many of Tom Blue Furniture’s employees came from area high schools and worked there for nearly their entire careers.
Nowadays, “it’s few and far between to find someone who wants to do this for a career,” he lamented.
With the Masons’ children both working in other fields, they decided to liquidate the business rather than sell it to another operator.
Ruth Ann Mason said they sold the buildings to Independence Bank, which will turn it into a training center.
“We’re happy someone local is going to use the property, and they’re good people,” Ruth Ann Mason said.
Tom Blue Furniture will be closed by Feb. 15, but in the meantime all items are on sale for up to 50% off.
Once the doors are closed for good, the Masons said they plan to enjoy their retirement by traveling and “going to more of our grandkids’ ballgames,” Ruth Ann Mason said.
The Masons thanked Owensboro for the 84 years of support.
“We really want to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers,” Ruth Ann Mason said. “Our family has been privileged to serve this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.