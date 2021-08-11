A tower rising 80 feet that will be used to throw targets will soon be added to the list of amenities available to sporting enthusiasts at the Daviess County Gun Club.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the new tower should be finished by Sept. 1, just in time for dove season.
“We are getting ready to have some dove warmup shoots and various other types of shoots so come on out so when dove season starts the first of September you will be able to shoot those high flyers,” he said.
Mattingly said the tower, which requires a 15-foot cement base, will feature two platforms that will throw targets in four directions.
“We will be able to throw to four or five different fields here in Davies County,” Mattingly said.
The Daviess County Gun Club, 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo, offers skeet, trap and a 14-station sporting clays course.
Competitive shooter Gary Gahlinger said the club offers targets for shooters of all skill levels, from beginners to experts, and he is looking forward to trying out the new tower.
“I can’t wait for it because tower shots, a lot of clubs don’t have them… you always see tower shots in bigger tournaments and you need some place to practice,” Gahlinger said.
Mattingly said this will actually be the second tower at the gun club. The first one was installed about 2001 and taken down in 2012 or 2013 by a previous individual who leased the space.
“We used to have a tower here in Daviess County, probably about 30 feet tall,” he said. “We have had quite a few conversations with various shooters from all over the state and out of state talking about the need for tower targets.”
With the new tower coming in at 80 feet, Mattingly said it will be one of the tallest, if not the tallest tower at any gun club throughout Kentucky.
Mattingly said about half the total cost of the project will come from private donations.
The club will also be hosting a “Take a Kid Outdoors” day for ages 8 to 17 on Aug. 28. The free event will provide an opportunity for kids to learn about archery, gun safety and outdoor sports.
“The kids will actually shoot BB guns, they will get to shoot bows, they will get to see what being an outdoor sportsman is really all about,” Mattingly said.
The club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. The land was donated to Daviess County in 2003 with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Mattingly said previously that in its first full season, profits from the club paid off about $35,000 of the county’s $100,000 initial investment. It is anticipated that the club will pay off the remainder of the capital costs within five years.
The Daviess County Gun Club is open from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
