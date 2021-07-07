St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter offers transitional housing, a program in Owensboro that temporarily houses people after spending time at the shelter.
The purpose is to help them get back on their feet while learning about personal responsibility and homeownership.
Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict’s, describes transitional housing as a way to teach maturity and responsibility.
“It’s designed to build accountability,” Pedigo said.
The residents of the homes each pay $250 per month. This covers the cost of all utilities. This money goes toward the costs of the program, and validates the residents’ leases.
Each member of the house is responsible for purchasing his own groceries.
According to Pedigo, the residents can stay in the houses for a maximum of 24 months, but most stay for around nine months.
“By the time they feel like they’re ready to go, they’re usually very responsible and productive members of society,” Pedigo said.
Pedigo started his life at a transitional home, and said that he has seen the program change the lives of many.
“I’ve seen people go from never having a car to their name, and never having any money saved, or paying bills, to now being self-sufficient,” Pedigo said.
Robert Bussing was in a transitional home from September 2020 to March 2021, and recently returned to one and has been there for a month and a half.
He said the program has had a significant impact on him through some rough patches in his life.
“It provided a place for me to go, have a roof over my head, and practice some responsible living habits,” Bussing said. “It’s been a stepping stone to being self-sufficient again.”
Bussing also said being surrounded by a group of people he could relate to helped him, too.
“It provided a fellowship of individuals there,” Bussing said. “I’m not alone. I’m centered with other guys who are going through the same things I’m going through.”
St. Benedict’s has 26 beds at four transitional homes throughout Owensboro.
In addition to transitional housing, St. Benedict’s offers 24/7 emergency shelter for men, day shelter for women and families, and maternal care for crisis pregnancies.
For more on the services St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter offers, visit their website at saintbene dictsowensboro.com.
Their shelter for men is located on 1001 W. Seventh St. Their shelter for women and families is located on 905 Hickman Ave.
