The U.S. Travel Association said Tuesday that the travel industry will lose 8 million jobs by the end of the month — one-third of the 24 million jobs the economy has lost so far during the coronavirus pandemic.
The total impact on the tourism industry is “nine times greater than the 9-11 attacks,” the report said.
Owensboro is also seeing a major disruption in travel.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said local hotels saw an occupancy rate of 35% in March — down from 51% a year earlier.
It would have been even lower if the two Hampton Inns hadn’t closed for the duration of the pandemic, he said.
“It was that high because we had a really good first week of March with conventions and events,” Calitri said.
He said Smith Travel Research’s Star Report estimates that April hotel occupancy in Owensboro will drop to 22% this month — down from 54% a year ago.
And May should have about the same results, Calitri said.
He said from reports he’s seen Lexington and Louisville are both projected to see rates drop below 20% in both April and May.
“All the cities on interstates get 10% to 20% of their occupancy from people traveling the interstates,” Calitri said. “Owenboro has never had the benefit of that, so we don’t have as far to fall.”
Because the CVB gets the money from its 3% room tax two months late, it won’t see the revenue drop off until May.
Its April revenue is based on money spent at hotels in February.
Last year, when the tourism industry was getting stronger by the year, the CVB projected an increase of 3.66% in revenue for the current fiscal year.
The board approved a budget of $815,480.
“We’re working on next year’s budget now,” Calitri said. “It’s going to be a lean budget.”
He said when he goes into stores, “You can almost see the fear in people’s faces. It’s a scary time.”
Calitri said, “We don’t know when things will fire up again. We’re looking at all the summer sports events and don’t know how many of those will be canceled.”
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, came during a recession.
Business had slowed travel because of the recession and after the attacks, people were afraid to travel.
Hotel occupancy rates here dropped to 42.12% that year.
The one-two punch of a recession and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks cost Kentucky nearly $60 million in tourism spending in 2001, state officials said a year later.
Louisville alone saw a drop of $36.9 million that year — but it still had $1.21 billion in tourism spending.
Tuesday’s Travel Association report said that travel spending losses are expected to top half a trillion dollars by the end of 2020.
“The CARES Act was a good start, but the data shows there is still extreme and mounting pain in the American travel industry,” Roger Dow, association president and CEO, said in a news release. We’re appealing for fixes, the addition of more relief, faster rules, and greater flexibility.”
The report also said:
• Overall travel spending last week plunged to $2.9 billion — an 85% drop since the first week of March and 87% lower than the same week in 2019.
• 90% of travelers surveyed had some type of travel or travel-related activity planned prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and 80% of those either canceled or postponed those plans.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.