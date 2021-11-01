Ghosts, goblins and even New York’s Lady Liberty took to the streets of Owensboro on Sunday evening to celebrate Halloween with some good old fashioned trick-or-treating.
Laurie Wall of St. Louis, who was donning a Statue of Liberty costume, said she decided to come home to Owensboro to celebrate Halloween with her whole family. Wall described her family as a “Halloween family.”
Wall said she was joined by her parents and nieces and nephews, who were dressed as everything from Mario to a cowboy and cat to Princess Peach.
“This is the most fun that I have ever had at a Halloween escapade,” she said. “They have just grown so much over the years. There are about 15 of us.”
Tim and Lisa Hancock of Venetian Way in Owensboro welcomed trick-or-treaters to a front yard full of Halloween-themed inflatables, ghosts and even a pair of skeletons in an ATV parked in the driveway.
“We like watching the kids’ reactions, and a lot of people really enjoy it when we put the stuff out,” Lisa Hancock said.
Hancock said the couple decided to take a year off from decorating for Halloween last year, but decided to make a comeback in 2021.
“We didn’t last year because we had a new grandbaby,” she said. “We started putting everything out this year and everyone said, ‘oh i’m so glad you are doing it again.’ ”
Just up the street Hannah Corbett and Ryan Henry were holding court in their front yard wearing classic black Halloween costumes. Their two dogs were a little more colorful thanks to a hot dog costume and a taco costume.
The pair said that this year is only their second year living in the neighborhood, and their first Halloween was a learning experience last year.
“We didn’t really know what to expect,” Corbett said. “We had to have a friend bring us more candy because we underestimated how many kids would be here.”
