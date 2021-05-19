Holly Pfeifer said she is set up for success to be the next director of Cathedral Preschool, following the retirement of Pam Weafer at the end of this school year.
Weafer has been working at the school since 1995 after starting out as an assistant. After that, she became a lead teacher, a position she held for six years. She became the director of the school in 2005.
She said being involved with the preschool has been a rewarding experience.
“I have enjoyed every minute that I have been here,” she said. “The families I have met and made friends with have been wonderful. The staff is a close-knit group, and we have all developed long-lasting friendships.”
Throughout her tenure, she has seen a lot of changes in education, and the preschool facility itself. Cathedral Preschool, and all schools in general, have become more safety-conscious. They also have worked toward being healthier by providing nutritious foods for children to eat and ensuring they receive proper exercise.
The school itself also entered into the Kentucky All STARS program for high-quality early learning programs. That process was a big deal for the private preschool because it allowed them to examine their methods and to see how they measured up with other programs across the state, Weafer said.
Cathedral also recently began after-school programming, which it calls the Wrap-Around Program. This program was developed after it was determined a drop in enrollment was due to families needing longer care for their children. That program has been doing well, and families have been grateful, Weafer said.
“A lot of things haven’t changed, though,” she said. “The feel of family is still here. The closeness of our staff and the relationships we build with our families is still here.”
Also retiring from Cathedral Preschool this year is Bonnie Stuart, the school’s office assistant. Stuart has been working for the school for 19 years.
Stuart began as an assistant teacher as well before moving to the office position, which she said was more her forte.
“I like being in the office because I get to see all the children as they come through each day, and it’s been great,” she said. “It’s gone by fast, believe it or not.”
Some of the biggest joys Stuart has had working for the school have been interacting with families and children. The friendships she has built with the staff there will also last forever, she said.
“Cathedral Preschool is the best there is,” she said. “We are devoted to what we do, and it’s a blessed place for sure.”
Pfeifer, who grew up in Owensboro, most recently worked for the Maximilian Montessori Academy. She was an assistant and then a lead teacher for second and third grade, as well as upper elementary grades and middle school. She taught there for five years.
She wanted to pursue the executive director’s position at Cathedral because she was looking for a change to better suit her family’s needs. She has seven children, five of whom went to the preschool. Her youngest is a student there now.
“The director’s position appealed to me because I have a varied background as far as my work experience,” she said. “I felt like it would allow me to use my experience in communications and marketing and be able to draw on my strengths to lead the school.”
Pfeifer is the fourth director Cathedral has had, and she feels like the school is in a good position moving forward.
“I have inherited a well-oiled machine,” she said. “They have built a wonderful program and have a very seasoned staff, and their processes and traditions are all very well thought out and have been working well for years. I feel like I am just going to be able to jump in and build on what they have here.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
