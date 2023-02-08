Wedding professionals gathered Jan. 29 inside the German American Bank ballroom on the third floor of the Owensboro Convention Center looking to help area grooms- and brides-to-be plan for their big day during the 9th annual “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show.”
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing at the convention center, was pleased to see foot traffic return to normal after the event was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 and the 2022 event saw reduced attendance as the pandemic lingered.
“I will say we’ve definitely seen some growth for this year,” she said. “We’re seeing the vendors come back out, we’re seeing the brides come back out, we’re seeing the bigger weddings being planned again.”
Brianna Bryant, 23, of Tell City, Ind., attended her first wedding show to get some ideas for her September 2024 nuptials.
“(I’m) trying to see if maybe I want to get a DJ or if I want to do things myself,” she said. “Just kind of putting my foot in the door, really.”
Shadley Horton, 30, of Owensboro, will be walking down the aisle this September and felt the show provided some guidance.
“It’s nice to have everything in one place and to have people here that are actually ready to explain it all,” she said.
Brittney Hughes, who runs the pet service Lunabelle Weddings, created her company to allow pets to become part of the celebration without any stress.
The business picks up dogs to bring to the wedding and takes care of them on-site, along with assisting with photos, cocktail hour, attire, drop off and more.
Hughes decided to create the company after trying to find a way for her dog, Luna, to be part of her 2020 wedding.
“What we found out, especially with our wedding, is we had one of our family members in charge of them and she ended up missing out on the getting ready photos and everything,” she said. “We thought, ‘There has to be something better.’ ”
While Hughes thinks keeping pets in mind during the planning process is important, she shared advice on what else people should consider.
“I think I would have probably wanted to hire a wedding planner super early (and) the same thing with a photographer because you realize how quickly they get booked up,” she said.
Amanda Rice, owner of Rice N’ Ribbon in Rockport, Ind., held a runway show featuring 25 different dresses and gowns.
Rice, who took over the business after her mother passed away in 2022, is happy to continue the legacy and bring joy to new chapters in people’s lives.
“It’s great,” she said. “The thing that’s pretty amazing for me ... is whenever you’ve got a bride that comes in, or maybe it’s a mother that has already been there (before) and she’s there for her (daughter’s) dress now, (and) you hear they shopped with my mom for the mother’s prom dress and bridal dress.
“They’re continuing that family tradition so to speak (and) that just warms my heart, because this was my mom’s pride and joy,” she said.
Rice said couples should have something squared away before picking out “the dress.”
“You need a venue first,” she said. “That’s what we’re seeing is anytime there’s not a venue or a date set in mind, they’re not really able to kind of narrow down for a bridal gown.
“You can do just about anything when you have a venue,” she said.
Goins hopes the event can help with alleviating parts of the planning process and not overlooking other important specifics.
“Planning a wedding can be so overwhelming,” she said. “Everyone, of course, thinks (about) the dress, the tux, the rings — all of that, of course, is very important; but there’s just so many other details that you maybe might not think about, like if you need an officiant; if you’re starting a life together, you need a realtor; if you want a destination honeymoon (and) you haven’t really thought about that yet.
“There’s just really about every aspect you can think of from planning your day and starting your life together that we have represented throughout the show,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.