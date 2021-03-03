Dan Tyminski, the singing voice for George Clooney in “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” will perform two shows at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on April 10.
The shows are sponsored by Owensboro-based American Patriot Getaways.
Shows are at 5 and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50.
They are available at www.bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/ concerts/
Tyminski, a musician since 1988, made his name playing guitar and mandolin with Alison Krauss and Union Station, starting in 1994.
In 2013, he debuted a single, “Hey Brother,” at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
That country-electronic collaboration with Swedish producer Avicii became a Top 5 hit in more than 15 countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Macedonia and the United Kingdom.
It has been streamed more than 1 billion times.
Tyminski’s band for the Owensboro show includes Adam Steffey, a former Union Station bandmate, and Maddie Denton, 2016 Grand Master Fiddle Champion and a state champion in 14 states.
He has won 14 Grammys from 18 nominations, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.
Seating is limited to 25% of capacity in the 447-seat Woodward Theatre.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
