Bob Whitmer’s path to a career in city government was not as clear as might be expected for a man who served successfully as assistant city manager, city manager and director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Had it not been for some unexpected bumps in the road, the now retired 69-year-old Owensboro native might never have left his job as a high school math teacher and football coach.
After graduating from Center College in 1975, Whitmer returned to Owensboro to begin his teaching career.
“I came back and taught math at Daviess County High School and Owensboro High School and coached football,” Whitmer said from his kitchen table. “They laid off 54 teachers back in 1981, and even though I was a math teacher and there was somewhat of a shortage, I was in that group of the most recently hired teachers, and I was laid off.”
He moved on to work in supervision at Green River Steel, but the company made drastic cutbacks in 1985, and Whitmer was once again looking for a job.
“Some of the misfortune that happened back then ended up being a real blessing,” he said.
Whitmer then went to work in an entry-level position for the City of Owensboro, in the Human Resources department, before joining a company that developed shopping centers. But he was laid off in 1992 due to a downturn in the industry.
“Every one of these times ... every one of them turned out to be better than what I had before,” Whitmer said. “I probably wouldn’t have ever left any of them. I probably would have still been coaching and teaching.”
Whitmer learned the ins and outs of local government as assistant city manager, working under city managers Ted Smith and Ron Payne, who he succeeded in 2003.
Whitmer said a key to the success Owensboro had redeveloping downtown and the riverfront in the 2000s was made possible by a dedication to build excellent essential services during the 1990s, such as streets, sanitation collection, police and fire.
“A lot of changes took place in the 90s and the turn of the century,” he said. “A lot of these basic services had to be done very well or the public would not tolerate spending money on a riverfront.”
As the 1990s gave way to the 2000s, Whitmer said the city shifted its focus more towards planning for the future and went to work on a master plan.
“We spent a considerable amount of money and time on the master plan for downtown Owensboro and the riverfront,” Whitmer said. “It took over a year. We had 56 public meetings.”
At the time, Owensboro’s riverfront was not much in the way of an attraction, with a small playground and a gazebo in need of repair.
“The downtown had died, like in many small cities,” Whitmer said.
As city officials began chipping away at the master plan as grants would come in for $1 to 1.5 million at a time, a much larger aspect of the master plan still loomed ahead — Smothers Park.
“The primary part of the master plan was Smothers Park, and a wall was going to have to be built that was going to cost an estimated $11 million,” Whitmer said. “We did not have $11 million.”
Due to Owensboro’s location on a bend in the Ohio River, the city’s riverfront was facing erosion caused by the river’s current. During the early 1900s, there was even a road on the edge on the riverfront, but decades of erosion had destroyed it.
Not only would the wall protect Owensboro’s river bank from further erosion, but it provided an opportunity to expand Smothers Park, as well as economic development downtown.
It was decided to try and get some federal funding for the project, and Whitmer credits Mayor Tom Watson with helping bring $40 million in federal funding to the city.
“I think it was well received by the public; it might not have been if it had just strictly been private money,” Whitmer said. “We had done that with the hope that private dollars would follow.”
He credits the development of Owensboro’s downtown and riverfront as one of the proudest aspects of his career with the city.
After retiring from the city in 2008, Whitmer was soon asked to step in as interim director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. What was originally pitched to him as a three-month stint ended up being 10 years as airport director.
Whitmer said a lot of the skills he had picked up from bosses and mentors during his career with the city were transferable to his role as airport director.
“There were just four employees,” he said. “You go from 435 employees to four, you should be able to handle that.”
Whitmer decided the time was right to retire in 2018, and after a brief return to serve as interim OWB director last year, he is enjoying retirement with his wife and dog.
In addition to visiting his children in Lexington and Louisville. Whitmer remains active in his church and is involved in charitable organizations.
“We really enjoy our life here,” he said. “I have got a dog that I spend a great deal of time with. I grew up here, I have many valuable friendships, and I think I am basically living the life right now.”
Looking back on his career, Whitmer said he appreciates the opportunities that have come his way.
“I am a very fortunate person to have always had bosses that I respected and learned from,” he said. “It has not been a well-planned career, but a very fortunate and blessed career.”
