• The annual Cupid’s Kitchen St. Valentine’s Brunch at the Garden is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
The buffet brunch features gourmet waffles made to order and other dishes from the chefs of the garden.
Reservations are required and include an advance peek of the Orchid Show & Sale.
Cost: Members $25/non-members $30/children under 12 $12.50. For more information or to RSVP, email wkbg@bellsouth.net or call 270-993-1234.
• Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, invites guests to Cupid’s Cork & Cuisine, a five-course food, wine, and spirits paring dining event, at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at www.OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only and must be over 21.
