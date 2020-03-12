The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, administered by Audubon Area Community Services Inc., has postponed its annual Veterans Resource Fair, originally scheduled for March 26.
Several exhibitors, including the Veterans Administration, will not be participating due to public health concerns. In order to provide the highest quality event, the Veterans Resource Fair will be rescheduled for a later date.
