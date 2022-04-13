Vintage Stripes Barber Academy open downtown

Jesse Phillips opened his Vintage Stripes Barber Academy at 225 St. Ann St. two weeks ago.
There are 10 students in the first class, he said.
“We’re getting calls every day from students who want to sign up,” Phillips said Friday.
The academy hosted an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday for people who wanted to learn more about it.
“We have students from Bowling Green, Grayson County and over in Indiana,” Phillips said. “Men and women.”
All students need is a either a high school diploma or a GED and to be at least 17.5 years old, he said.
“We have an officer from the sheriff’s department enrolled,” Phillips said. “He’s planning to be a barber when he retires.”
Students have to have 1,500 hours of training — about 10 months — to graduate, he said.
“You can be cutting hair in a shop in about a year,” Phillips said.
A graduate of a Kentucky barber school can transfer a license to any other state, he said.
But most other states can’t automatically transfer a license to Kentucky, Phillips said.
“These are excellent jobs, but they are a lot of work,” he said.
The cost for the program at the academy is about $15,000.
Phillips said, “I have two teachers and an administrator on staff.”
He’s been a barber for the past 10 years — the last five at Riverwalk Razor, 221 St. Ann St., which he opened with Dustin Gardner in 2014.
“I was going to Western, but I didn’t like my job,” Phillips said. “My barber got me interested in going to barber school.”
He had spent 10 years in the U.S. Army before he earned his barber’s certificate from South Central School of Barbering in Bowling Green.
Then Phillips worked at Headquarters Barbershop in Owensboro before opening his shop downtown.
He said Vintage Stripes is the only barber college in western Kentucky now.
“The one in Bowling Green closed,” Phillips said. “Most are in Louisville or northeastern Kentucky.”
Vintage Stripes offers “affordable haircuts, shaving and other services to men, women, and children who get a great service at a great price,” according to its website.
For a list of services and prices, go to https://vintagestripesbarberacademy.com/.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
