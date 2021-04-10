With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting what residents have been able to do outside their homes, more and more people are trying their hand at container gardening.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office, will host a free virtual program with the Daviess County Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday about growing vegetables in container gardens.
“Container gardens make it convenient to grow vegetables right outside your door,” Heisdorffer said Friday.
Essentially, a planter garden allows someone to forgo the typical in-ground garden for smaller, above-ground containers that can be placed on balconies, patios or along walkways.
“Many times to garden in containers is easier, you don’t have as many weeds,” Heisdorffer said.
Focusing on vegetables, the program will cover everything from recommended containers and container sizes to what vegetables she recommends for the above-ground gardens.
Some suggested vegetables for container gardens can include cherry tomatoes, lettuce, spinach, peppers, eggplant and cucumbers.
“I don’t think I would do watermelons,” she said. “It is a little more challenging with watermelons in a container. It is just such a big plant.”
While there are some plants that grow well in low light environments, vegetables need from six to eight hours of sunlight daily to reach their full potential, she said.
Heisdorffer said it is important to select the correct size of container when planning a container garden to make sure everything will have enough room to grow.
“If a tomato is not in a container that is about 4 gallons or more, it makes it difficult to keep it watered and give it enough room to grow,” she said.
Heisdorffer also recommends purchasing potting soil when planting a container garden, rather than digging up soil from the ground.
“Once we take garden soil out of the garden, we change the structure and it doesn’t drain very well.”
The importance of watering will also be discussed during the presentation, something Heisdorffer said is vitally important to having a garden with nice, even growth. For those asking exactly how often they should water their garden, that is not always a simple answer.
“That is a question that is always a challenge to describe because every person’s conditions are different,” Heisdorffer said. “If there is more sun, then it may take more water. The best thing to do is just to feel the top of the soil to see if it needs water or not.”
Heisdorffer said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated more people to garden at home.
“I think gardening was becoming more popular, it just became more popularized with the pandemic,” she said. “We have more time now to do it.”
For more information about Daviess County Public Library programming, visit www.dcplibrary.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
