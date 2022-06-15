After retiring at age 55, local resident Bonnie Nance began volunteering after being inspired by the volunteer work her youngest daughter was doing at her church.
Today, she is a dedicated volunteer at multiple organizations in Daviess County, including Dream Riders Inc., the Opportunity Center, Hartford House hospice and Daviess County Cooperative Extension as a Master Gardener.
Nance said she has been volunteering at Dream Riders for the past two-and-a-half years, after Director Sandy Webster became involved in the organization.
“My husband was volunteering at the time,” Nance said while relaxing on a tree-covered bench at the facility in Philpot. “A friend asked him to come out and volunteer, and he enjoyed it, and then I did too.”
Nance said she is one of about 80 volunteers at Dream Riders.
“It is good; it sounds like a big number, but maybe one volunteer might come one time a week,” she said. “I think our core volunteers would probably be 35, those that work almost every day.”
Nance said she has a variety of responsibilities with the organization, including being its photographer.
“I do all the photography for our website and for Facebook and for any outreach that we do,” she said. “I am not a good talker, but I can take a picture, and hopefully that shows people the interaction between the children and the horses.”
Nance said one of the best things about volunteering for Dream Riders, which provides equine therapy services, is to see the difference the horses make in the lives of those coming to them.
“At this place, you can see immediately the impact that you have on the riders and their families,” she said. “Some of these children are very fragile, and the families have a lot to deal with, and I can see the impact that our volunteers have on the rider.”
Nance said about 10 horses are currently utilized for equine therapy, and they are the biggest volunteers at Dream Riders.
“They are the hardest workers,” she said. “We take care of them, and they take care of the riders.”
Nance said a horse has a special four-beat gate that moves a person’s body without them even realizing it.
“Some of these kids have therapy five days a week, but they come here and they don’t think of it as therapy,” she said, “they think of it as riding a horse and having fun, but they are actually being helped in a whole lot of different ways.”
While Nance volunteers at places that can heighten emotions, she says it is all worth it.
“It is challenging, but it is worth it, it is always worth it,” Nance said. “You meet so many like-minded people, good people, people with a heart for helping folks.”
Nance said her best advice for someone looking to begin volunteering is for them to think about what they are passionate about and see what they can contribute.
“If you have a skill, whether it be a mechanic or someone that likes to work with computers, or you like to work with horses, find something to volunteer at that you are already familiar with, and then go in there.”
