The new Mother-Baby Gift Shop opened in January on the Maternity Services floor at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. This gift shop has gifts for new babies and mothers.
The new gift shop was built, stocked and manned by members of the Volunteer Auxiliary at the hospital. If you are interested in being involved in projects such as this, or volunteering in many services throughout the hospital, call Lisa Waninger at 270-417-3100.
