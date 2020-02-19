• Wendell Foster, a local agency serving people with disabilities, is seeking volunteers for its second half marathon on March 14. The course will travel 13.1 miles through Owensboro’s streets, neighborhoods and Green Belt.
Those interested in volunteering can go to www.wendellfoster.org/halfmarathon-volunteer and select “Become a Volunteer! Sign Up Today”.
Contact Sarah Poole at 270-683-4517 or spoole@wendellfoster.org for additional information.
• Bring a buddy and volunteer at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Helpers are needed to assist with the following: Daily lunch serving, weekly bingo games, monthly dances with live music.
Custodial help is also a big need for a few hours any Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Help combat isolation for homebound seniors by joining our Friendly Visiting program — flexible to fit any schedule. If you can help, please contact MelindaSchoenwald@SeniorCenterODC.com or 270-687-4640 ext. 104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.