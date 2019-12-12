• Volunteers (individuals or pairs) are needed, including desk greeter desks, gift shop attendants, lunch servers and people who can visit home-bound seniors, at Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Groups can volunteer as dance sponsors and dessert bakers. Contact Volunteer Coordinator MelindaSchoenwald@seniorcenterodc.com or call 270-687-4640 ext. 104.

