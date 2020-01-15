• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is in search of volunteers of all ages who have a heart for seniors. Volunteers are needed to serve in a number of different capacities -- meal serving, visits to home-bound seniors, phone calls, fund-raising, newsletters, greeter desk and event helpers. We try to match volunteers with volunteer opportunities which fit their ability, their interest and their availability. The center is also seeking groups of volunteers from companies and organizations who want to sponsor a party, dance, dessert bar -- or anyone with talent who wants to entertain or teach a class. For more information, contact Melinda Schoenwald at 270-687-4640.
