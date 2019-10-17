• Volunteer training for Aubrey's Song Foundation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive. Check-in and light supper will be from 5:45 to 6 p.m.
This training will cover Aubrey's Song Foundation's history and purpose, eating disorders, and how to communicate their foundation's message through school and community presentations and at vendor/health fair events. Volunteers are needed to assist with awareness-raising events, presenting educational PowerPoint programs to middle and high school students and community members, fundraising efforts, and with future training activities. To register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/542824126466669/ or email Carolyn Ferber at carolynf@aubreyssong.org to reserve your space. The registration deadline is Sunday.
• Volunteers are needed at the Help Office in the following areas: putting food orders together, interviewing clients, answering the phone, preparing files and assisting in the clothing closet.
The Help Office is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 270-685-4971 or go to www.owensborohelpoffice.org.
