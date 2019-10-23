• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro/Daviess county has a critical need for caring individuals (or pairs) to make friendly visits to home-bound seniors for the purpose of socializing and welfare checks. Volunteers are assigned to visit the same senior each time. Visits last 30-60 minutes and take place weekly or bi-monthly. Scheduling is flexible. Requirements: a brief training/orientation, background check before starting, and after each visit volunteer completes a brief simple 1-page form. Mileage reimbursement is available at 40 cents per mile. Contact MelindaSchoenwald@seniorcenterodc.com or 270-687-4640 Ext. 104.

