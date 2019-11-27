The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is seeking anyone with a heart for seniors to help in whatever capacity you are called to. Current needs for volunteers (individuals or pairs) including gift shop, greeter desk, lunch servers and friendly visitors for home-bound seniors.
Groups are always welcome to volunteer as party sponsors, dance sponsors and dessert bakers. Gifts for the food pantry are especially welcome during this time of year. For more details, contact Volunteer Coordinator MelindaSchoenwald@SeniorCenterODC.com or call 270-687-4640 ext .104.
