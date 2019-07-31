• Volunteers are needed at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St.
Specific needs
Lunch server - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday
Driver to pick-up food locally - 1:30 p.m. every Friday at 1:30 pm for the frozen meal program (mileage reimbursement available)
Light custodial assistance - 2-4 hours every Tuesday morning
Retail assistance in The Pin Cushion gift shop - Monday-Thursday afternoons and Friday mornings (volunteer a few hours or half-day); choose flexible hours to fit your schedule; training provided.
Meal preparation assistance (frozen meals team) - 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and/or Fridays
Volunteers also are needed to make phone calls, pick up donations, and wrap and decorate for the annual fundraiser on Aug. 15.
Party assistants - 5-10 p.m. every second Thursday (help with monthly dances)
Friendly visitors - Flexible hours; meet for one hour weekly with a senior (in their home) who needs a social companion. Background check required.
Front desk greeters - 12:15-4:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays; duties include greeting/directing visitors, handing out information, and assisting newcomers with signing in.
Volunteers - Flexible hours in the morning; make telephone reassurance calls to home-bound seniors.
General needs
High school or college student off for the summer; a newly retired person with time on their hands or someone who can teach a special skill/class or provide musical entertainment. If you are interested in any of these, contact Melinda Schoenwald, volunteer coordinator, at 270-687-4640 X104 or melindaschoenwald@seniorcenterodc.com.
• Volunteers are needed to read to children, tutor and sew cot sheets at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St. For more information, call 270-685-3197.
