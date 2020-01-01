• Volunteers (individuals or pairs) are needed in the following areas at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County: desk greeter, gift shop, lunch servers and visiting home-bound seniors. Groups can volunteer as dance sponsors and dessert bakers. Contact the volunteer coordinator at MelindaSchoenwald@seniorcenterodc.com or call 270-687-4640 ext. 104.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.