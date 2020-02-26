• Burns Middle School will host a “Reality Fair” for eighth-grade students from 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on March 27 in the BMS gymnasium. The school is at 4610 Goetz Drive.
The Reality Fair is an opportunity for students to develop an understanding of all the expenses they must pay each month in order to successfully operation a household. Students gain insight into real life experiences as they move through the various stations, collecting paychecks, being assigned children, and managing their budgets as they navigate expenses in utilities, insurance, child care and the ever-popular taxes at the “Uncle Sam” booth.
The event is supported by numerous community partners and parent volunteers who provide information and services at each booth. Additional volunteers are welcome and are invited to contact Victoria Self, BMS youth service center coordinator, at 270-852-7411 or victoria.self@daviess.kyschools.us Lunch and snacks will be provided to all volunteers.
