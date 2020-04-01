School districts across Kentucky have been approved for a waiver to bypass standardized testing, known in the commonwealth as Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress, or K-PREP, due to them missing weeks of in-person classroom instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owensboro Public Schools Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said thankfully, the Kentucky Department of Education took the lead and applied for the waiver for all districts in Kentucky. The waiver applies for all standardized testing that happens at the end of the year.
Constant said other states are also in the same situation and have been applying for the same one-year waivers, per the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ announcement on Friday that states could bypass state testing for the 2019-20 school year.
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a release issued by KDE on Tuesday afternoon that he hopes “this will help ease some of the anxiety being felt among our families and our teachers.”
“I want our teachers and schools to concentrate on providing a great education to their students through the (Non-Traditional Instruction Program) rather than worry about standardized testing,” Brown said. “Let’s end this year strong despite the extra stress COVID-19 has placed on all of us.”
He also said that all federal ratings and supports for this year will continue until the next testing cycle in 2021.
Constant said that means Owensboro High School, which in last year’s testing cycle was given an Additional Targeted Support and Improvement school status for the gap among students with special needs, will continue in that same designation for another year. That can be both good and bad, he said.
“By all indications internally we are already out of that status (at OHS), and we were looking forward to showing the state we had improved,” Constant said. “But on the other hand, this gives us more time to show more improvement.”
Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said that while this means there won’t be any spring 2020 data to report this fall, students who have already taken assessments up until this point will be measured.
She said that districts have always treated state accountability testing as “a very important measure” because it shows publicly how schools are doing, but it’s one of many measurements they use.
“We will continue moving forward with everything we have started this year, and we will use data we may have collected on students prior to this crisis,” Francis said. “We have a way of getting a general idea for how students are doing.”
Not having K-PREP this year is a “big relief to everyone,” she said.
She also said that for some of the students who weren’t able to take the free ACT test this year, KDE is working on a solution for it to be given electronically.
KDE also has a task force looking at some other questions regarding changes to the school year, including graduation requirements and graduations in general, Francis said, and she expects decisions about those to be forthcoming.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
