Inspired by a request by Kentucky Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack that residents send him letters detailing their experiences with COVID-19, Louisville-based writer Martha Greenwald created a website in an effort to document the stories of Kentuckians who lost their lives during the pandemic.
“I thought, this is really interesting,” Greenwald said Friday. “He is asking people to write to him, actually sit down and think about it with paper and tell him what they thought.”
It was something that resonated with the longtime writer and educator, and she decided to write a letter to Stack.
Officially launched last month, WhoWeLostKY.org invites individuals who lost family members and friends to the pandemic to share their memories of that person. It was an idea that came to Greenwald in the form of a poem, allowing her to visualize the project in her head.
“I am not usually like this so it was a very unexpected feeling in a way, that this is something I should make,” she said.
Greenwald said she was encouraged to build the website by Eric Friedlander’s office. Friedlander is secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services.
“What I was told was that I couldn’t expect them to help me make it, but if I did make it I could get support for it,” she said. “Then I just started talking to a bunch of people and writing pieces of it. I asked a lot of opinions and it sort of evolved into what it is.”
While she is currently paying all the fees associated with the website, Greenwald said she has applied for WhoWeLostKY.org to be recognized as a nonprofit 501C3, and also plans to apply for some grant funding.
“A lot of people helped and there is a lot of volunteering and pro-bono going on,” Greenwald said. “Eventually, I need to find funding to make it stay afloat.”
To date, tributes of friends, family members and even songwriter and musician John Prine have been posted to the website, which aims to serve as a repository of those memories.
Greenwald said she wants people to understand that this is not something she is selling and is not a scam, but a way to memorialize loved ones and document the personal impacts of the pandemic for history.
“There is no commenting allowed, and I will be screening everything so that there is nothing inappropriate or disrespectful,” she said. “Because everyone is so used to posting on social media and seeing all the hateful comments, it is kind of a switch we need to make to have people understand this really is a safe place.”
Ultimately, Greenwald would like to see the stories submitted to the website published in a book.
“I want to see us be partnering with a publisher,” she said. “I think people need to be able to hold a book in their hand or have the story about their mother, father or grandmother in there and not just sort of dangling out there on the internet.”
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
