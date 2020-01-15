Where Are They Now

• Grace Lauzon, formerly of Owensboro, has been selected to present her master's research thesis, "The Effectiveness of Music Therapy Interventions for Persons of Concern: an Integrative Review" in July at the 2020 World Congress of Music Therapy in Pretoria, South Africa.
Lauzon has a bachelor's degree in music performance from Murray State University, and her equivalency and master's degrees in music therapy from the University of Kentucky. She is a board-certified music therapist who currently serves as the creative arts therapy coordinator at the Center for Excellence in Disabilities through the West Virginia Research Corporation. She is also an adjunct professor of music therapy at West Virginia University, where she teaches introductory music therapy courses and serves as a clinical supervisor for undergraduate music therapy students.
