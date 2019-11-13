Where Are They Now

Brandon Dues, formerly of Owensboro, has been appointed a 2019-2020 White House Fellow by the President's Commission on White House Fellows.
Dues was placed at the Export-Import Bank of the United States. He is a major in the U.S. Air Force and recently served as the senior military assistant to the deputy chairman of the Military Committee, NATO's highest military authority.
The highly competitive selection process is based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further grown and a commitment to growth. Selected individuals spend a year working as a full-time paid fellow to senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries and other top-ranked government officials.
