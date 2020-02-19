• Sister Lelia Mattingly, M.M., originally from Owensboro, was honored Feb. 16 with a special Jubilee Mass at the Maryknoll Sisters Chapel of Annunciation, located in Maryknoll, New York.
Mattingly has done missionary work for 60 years, serving in places such as Bolivia and the jungles of Cobija, and with the Aymara Indigenous peoples in the mountains. She also accompanied the Maryknoll Sisters in Nicaragua during the Contra war. Other work includes serving with Borderlinks, a group that worked on immigration issues at the southwestern U.S. border in Arizona.
Today, she is on mission in the Western U.S.A. region, and her missionary work involves justice and peace with indigenous people in the community.
