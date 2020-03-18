• Owensboro native and poet Horace Nick Catinna has been chosen from disabled veterans across the country to have a media display of his reading of his poem “Prayer” at a special exhibit of service members and veteran art therapy artwork displayed in the Welcome Pavillion at the REACH at the Kennedy Center in celebration of Creative Arts Therapies Week.
The exhibit will include various forms of artwork that have been created by veterans and service members as part of the Creative Arts Therapies that is offered by various VA facilities throughout the country.
Following display at the Kennedy Center, the various works of art will be part of a traveling exhibit that will be displayed throughout the U.S.
Catinna started Creative Arts Therapy at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida, where he was hospitalized for 10 months following a devastating motorcycle accident. While hospitalized, Catinna was struggling with not only the results of the accident but also PTSD that he struggled with prior to the accident. Catinna began writing poetry as a means to control the symptoms of his PTSD and found that the pen was a healing instrument for him.
Cantinna, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, was credited for the saving of several lives while serving at Station Nolo River, a surf station located on the Pacific Ocean in Northern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.