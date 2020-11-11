When “White Flag” cold weather emergencies are declared in Daviess County this winter, homeless people in need of shelter will be housed at Owensboro Christian Church.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to approve an agreement with Owensboro Christian later this week, and the Owensboro City Commission will take up the agreement in the near future.
The church is ready to be used if there is a White Flag event before both government bodies approve the agreement, Ball said.
White Flag events are declared with temperatures or wind chill drop to 15 degrees or lower. While St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter was previously used for White Flag events, the shelter location was changed to Owensboro Christian this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have enough space there that, if we do have someone test positive, we can quarantine them separately,” Ball said.
People will be able to get free transportation to Owensboro Christian, at 2818 New Hartford Road, on city buses, he said. Boxed meals will be provided by the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
“The county provides the cots, mats and linens, and the city and county will split the cost of the security,” he said.
Everyone entering the shelter will be screened for COVID-19, Ball said.
St. Benedict’s Director Harry Pedigo said the decision was made to move the emergency shelter to Owensboro Christian because people will be able to better social distance there and because St. Benedict’s doesn’t have the volunteer staff to assist during White Flag events.
“Because we aren’t using any volunteers, we are stretched to the max” to try to staff a White Flag night, Pedigo said.
The safety of St. Benedict’s clients also had to be considered, he said.
“I’m grateful Owensboro Christian stepped up and said they would do it,” Pedigo said. “It helps us tremendously.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
