• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
Overall winners on Oct. 15 were Alice Metcalfe, first; Joe Westerfield, second; Marion Thornton, third.
