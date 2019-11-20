• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
Winners on Oct. 18 were Charlotte Moore/Beverly Phelan, first, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Julia Mesplay, fourth.
Section B: David Lilly/William E. Hawkins, fourth.
Section C: Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 21 were Billie Brown/Jams McCool, first, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, second, Flora Norsworthy/Shirley Bradley, third, Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth, Vicki Stogsdill/Catherine Schmitt, fifth.
East/west: Allen Rudd/David Wolfgang, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, second, Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, third, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, fourth, Karen Hardesty/Frances Lewis, fifth.
East/west section B: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Pat Schmied/Judy Hughes, fourth.
East/west section C: Susie Alford/Marilyn Mills, second.
Novice game winners were Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, Mary Ann Shelton/Edward Krahwinkell, second, Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, third, LaNell Lilly/Mary Ann Thompson, fourth.
Section B: Judy Inge/Gerri Small, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 23 were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, third.
East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Prow, third.
North/south section C: Jenny Wilson/Charlotte Moore, first.
East/west: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, first.
North/south winners on Oct. 25 were Billie Brown/Dale Hill, first, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, second, Marion Thornton/Evelyn Clark, third.
East/west: Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Dr. Charles McKelvey, Frances Lewis/Vicki Helms, Marsha Hardesty/Sue Koett, tying for second.
East/west section C: Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Moore, first.
North/south winners on Oct. 28 were Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman. second, Catherine Schmitt/Wes Schrooten, third, Doris Mills/Nancy Wilson, fourth.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third, Marsha Hardesty/Sherry Lambert, fourth.
East/west section B: Rebecca Walker/David Lilly, third.
North/south section C: Judy Hughes/Pat Schmied, second.
East/west: Gerry Jones/Ondra Edds, first.
Novice game winners were Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Jean Morris, second, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, third, Donna Hopewell/Joy Keller, fourth.
Section B: Marcia Atherton/Martha Clark, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 3 were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second.
East/west winners: Doris Mills/Bob Bastin Sr., first, Marcia Hardesty/David Lilly, second.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Beverly Phelan, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
East/west: Nancy Wilson/Karen Hardesty, first.
Novice game winners: Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, first, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, second.
