• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
North/south open-game winners on July 22 were Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Nancy Keeton/Donald Hayes, second, Vicki Helms/Doris Mills, third, Nancy Wilson/Patricia Kelly, fourth.
East/west: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, second, John Fullenwider/Leroy Bremeier, third, Margie Ebelhar/Polly McCubbins, fourth.
Novice game winners were Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, first, Kathy Medley/Edward Krahwinkell, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third.
North/south open-game winners on July 24 were Patricia Kelly/Doris Mills, first, Donald Hayes/ Ronald Garrett, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Gloria Zinoble/Beverly Phelan, fourth.
East/west: Betsy Becker/Phelps Lambert, first, Karen Hardesty/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Wes Schroote/David Lilly, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth.
Novice game winners were Mary Ann Shelton/Jean Morris, first, Charlotte Puckett/Paul Puckett Jr., second, Sandra Watts/Martha Clark, third.
North/south open-game winners on July 26 were Donald Hayes/Fred Kent, first, Charlotte Moore/Margie Ebelhar, second, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, third, Ronald Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., fourth.
East/west: David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, first, Julia Mesplay, John Fullenwider, second, Frances Lewis/Vicki Helms, third, Jerry Holtzman/Jerry Mayes, fourth.
North/south winners of the Unit Championship Game on July 27 were Flora Norsworthy/Becky Walker, Jerry Holtzman/Carl Armstrong, second, Evelyn Clark/Louise Hobbs, third, Gary Gentry/Bernard Kay, fourth, Donna Chapman/Jeff Chapman, fifth, Nancy Keeton/Donald Hayes, Jane Kempin/KC Jain, tying for sixth.
East/west: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Terry Brown/Leroy Bremeier, second, Jane Perkins/Patricia Probst, third, Patricia Kelly/ Doris Mills, fourth, Billie Brown/William Lea, fifth, Julia Mesplay/John Fullenwider, Karen Nunn/Jane Staton, tying for sixth.
Novice winners of the Unit Championship Game were Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, second, Martha Clark/Edward Krahwinkell, third, Mary Anne Shelton/Jean Morris, fourth.
North/south open-game winners on July 29 were Shirley Bradley/Frances Lewis, first, Donald Hayes/Dale Hill, second, Karen Hardesty/Linda Hatcher, third, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth, Doris Mills/Patricia Kelly, fifth.
East/west: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Billie Brown/James McCool, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth, Becky Walker/Jerry Mayes, fifth.
North/south novice game winners were Jody Krahwinkell/Edward Krahwinkell, first, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second, Diana Gray/Kathy Medley, third.
East/west: Joy Keller/Mike Heflin, first, Patricia Winstead/Melinda Schoenwald, second, David Lindow/ Stephen Lewis, third.
North/south winners of the July 31 game were Patricia Kelly/Donald Hayes, first, Catherine Schmitt/Charlotte Moore, second, Patricia Satterwhite/Gary Satterwhite, third.
East/west: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third.
Novice game winners were Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, first, Joy Keller/Mike Heflin, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, third.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
Overall winners on Aug. 6 were Pat Kelly, first; Ed Berg, second; Ruby Rickard, third.
Overall winners on Aug. 13 were Ruby Rickard, first; Elaine Revlett, second; Lou Duncan, third.
