• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players. The following are results of games played Feb. 3-28:
Feb. 3
North/south — Allen Rudd/David Wolfgang, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Billie Brown/James McCool, third, Linda Hatcher/Judy Hughes, fourth, Louise Hobbs/Doris Mills, fifth.
East/west — John Fullenwider/Dale Hill, first, Bernice Cornette, second, David Lilly/Julia Mesplay, third, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, fourth, Vickie Stogsdill/Catherine Schmitt, fifth.
North/south section B — Dr. Charles McKelvey/Rebecca Walker, third, Flora Norsworthy/Jerry Mayes, fourth.
East/west — Jerry Holtzman/Rita Jo Holtzman, third, Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth.
North/south section C — Susie Alford/Kathy Redfern, second.
East/west — Pam Tooley/Pat Hayden, third.
North/south novice — Jennie Ragland/Joy Keller, first, Kathy Medley/Kathy Augenstein, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third.
East/west — Michael Heflin/Judy Inge, first, LaNell Lilly/Mary Ann Thompson, second, David Lindow/Stephen Lewis, third.
North/south section B — Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second.
East/west — Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, second.
Section C east/west — Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first.
Feb. 5
North/south — Carlise Warren/Vicki Warren, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Billie Brown/William Lea, third, Bob Bastin Sr./Marion Thornton, fourth.
East/west — Jerry Holtzman/Rita Jo Holtzman, first, John Fullenwider/Doris Mills, second, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, third, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, fourth.
Section B east/west — David Lilly/Julia Mesplay, Beverly Phelan/Jerry Mayes, tying for third.
Section C north/south — Nancy Wilson/Catherine Schmitt, first.
East/west — Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
Feb. 7
North/south — Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, second, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, third, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth.
East/west — Bob Bastin Sr./Sherry Lambert, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, John Fullenwider/Bernice Cornette, fourth.
Section B north/south — Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Prow, third.
East/west — Doreis Mills/Jenny Wilson, third.
Section C north/south — Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, first.
Novice — Mary Ann Shelton/Lloyd Wehrung, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
Feb. 10
North/south — James McCool/Billie Brown, first, Louise Hobbs/Shirley Bradley, second, Jenny Ragland/Nancy Wilson, third, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, fourth, Kathy Redfern/Pauline McCubbins, fifth.
East/west — John Fullenwider/Leroy Bremeier, first, David Wolfgang/Charlotte Prow, second, Allen Rudd/Bernice Cornette, third, Carolyn Hawkins/Pat Hayden, fourth, Dale Hill/Pamela Schultz, fifth.
Section B north/south — Marion Thornton/Joe Westerfield, fourth.
East/west, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth.
Section C east/west, Kathy Medley/Nancy Augustein, second.
Novice north/south — Joy Keller/Charlotte Puckett, first, Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, second, Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, third.
East/west — Michael Heflin/Richard Moman, first, Edward Krahwinkle/Jodi Krahwinkle, Sandra Watts/Gerri Small, tying for second.
Section B north/south — Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, second.
Feb. 12
North/south — Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Marion Thornton/Julia Mesplay, second, Mary Ann Shelton/Lloyd Wehrung, third.
East/west — Charlotte Prow/Dale Hill, first, Jerry Holtzman/John Fullenwider, second, Karen Hardesty/Wes Schrooten, third.
Section C east/west — Mary Ann Thompson/Kathy Medley, second.
Novice — Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
Feb. 14
North/south — Margie Ebelhar/Terri Chandler, first, Flora Norsworthy/Pat Schmied, second, Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., third, Patricia Satterwhite/Frances Lewis, fourth.
East/west — Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Evelyn Clark/Jerry Holtzman, second, Julia Mesplay/Karen Hardesty, third, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, fourth.
Other winners were: Section C, North/South, Judy Hughed/William E. Hawkins, first. East/West, Jenny Wilson/Wes Schrooten, first.
Feb. 17
North/south — Louise Hobbs/Rebecca Walker, first, Jerry Holtzman/Frances Lewis, second, Gary Satterwhite/Jerry Mayes, third, Dale Hill/D. Charles McKelvey, fourth, Marion Thornton/Gloria Zinobile, fifth.
East/west — John Fullenwider/Bernice Cornette, first, David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, second, James NcCool/Billie Brown, third, Pat Satterwhite/Doris Mills, fourth, Martha Wrona/Michael Heflin, fifth.
Section B north/south — Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, tying for fourth.
East/west — Ellen Dugan-Barrette/Pauline McCubbins, fourth.
Section C north/south — Pam Tooley/Pat Schmied, second.
Novice — Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, first, Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, second, Mary Bryan Booth/Sue Biggs, third, Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, fourth.
Section B — Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third.
Feb. 19
North/south — Carlisse Warren/Vicki Warren, first, Bernice Cornette/Fred Kent, second, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, third.
East/west — Rebecca Walker/Jason Liao, first, John Fullenwider/Jerry Holtzman, second, Sherry Lambert/Patricia Kelly, third.
Section B north/south — Doris Mills/Bob Bastin Sr., third.
Section C north/south — Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, first.
East/west — Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
Novice — Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, first, Lori Whitehouse/Donna Powers, second, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, Robin B. Booth/Lisa Filbeck, tying for third.
Feb. 21
North/south — Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, first, David Lilly/Bob Bastin Sr., second, Edward Krahwinkle/Mary Ann Shelton, third.
East/west — John Fullenwider/Jerry Holtzman, first, Allen Rudd/Bernice Cornette, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Julia Mesplay, third.
Section C east/west — Vickie Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
Feb. 24
North/south — Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, first, Billie Brown/James McCool, second, Wes Scrooten/Gary Satterwhite, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, tying for third.
East/west — David Wolfgang/Charlotte Prow, first, John Fullenwider/Bernice Cornette, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, Marilyn Mills/Jenny Wilson, fourth.
Section B north/south — Martha Wrona/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth.
East/west — Judy Hughes/Carolyn Hawkins, third.
Novice north/south — Jodi Krahwinklel/Edward Krahwinkle, Joy Keller/Susanne Witbeck, tying for first, Lori Whitehouse/Donna Powers, third.
East/west — Judy Inge/Michael Heflin, first, Mary Bryan Booth, second, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, third.
Section B north/south — Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, second.
East/west — Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, second.
Feb. 26
North/south — Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Bernice Cornette/Dale Hill, second, Frances Lewis/Lloyd Wehrung, third, Beverly Phelan/Gloria Zinobile, fourth.
East/west — Wes Schrooten/David Lilly, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second, Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Prow, third, Nancy Wilson/Mary Ann Shelton, fourth.
Section B north/south — Marion Thornton/Pat Kelly, third.
Feb. 28
North/south — Judy M. Hughes/Pat Schmied, first, Marion Thornton/Evelyn Clark, second, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, third, Pat Satterwhite/Gary Satterwhite, fourth.
East/west — Julia Mesplay/John Fullenwider, first, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, third, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, fourth.
Section B east/west — David Lilly/Gloria Zinobile, second.
Section C north/south, Jenny Wilson/Karen Hardesty, second.
East/west — Margie Ebelhar/Greta Shelton, second.
Novice — Robin Booth/Lisa Filbeck, first, Jean Morris/Joy Timbrook, second.
