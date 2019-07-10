• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
North/south winners of the June 10 open game were Shirley Bradley/Louise Hobbs, first, Don Hayes/Allen Rudd, second, Flora Norsworthy/Becky Walker, third, Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, fourth.
East/west, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, second, Billie Brown/Jim McCool, third, Marsha Hardesty/Gary Satterwhite, fourth.
Novice game winners were: Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, first, Martha Clark/Edward Krahwinkell, second, Joy Keller/Mike Heflin, Yvonne Kuphal/Donna Hopewell, tying for third.
North/south open game winners of the June 12 were Patricia Kelly/Sherry Lambert, first, Ron Garrett/ Bob Bastin Sr., second, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, third.
East/west: Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Shirley Bradley/Frances Lewis, third.
Novice game winners were Dianna Gray/Richard Moman, first, Yvonne Kuphal/Donna Hopewell, Susanne Witbeck/Gerri Small, tying for second.
North/south winners of the June 14 game were Louise Hobbs/Jerry Mayes, first, Flora Norsworthy/Marsha Hardesty, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Doris Mills, third, Julia Mesplay/Marion Thornton, fourth.
East/west: Frances Lewis/Patricia Satterwhite, first, Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, fourth.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in the card room.
