• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
North/south winners of the July 1 game were Flora Norsworthy/Jerry Mayes, first, Billie Brown/Jim McColl, second, Patricia Satterwhite/Marion Thornton, third, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, fourth, Martha Wrona/Yvonne Kuphal, fifth.
East/west winners were Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, first, Charlotte Prow/Bernice Cornette, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth, Doris Mills/Jenny Wilson, fifth.
Novice game winners were Mary Ann Shelton/Donna Hopewell, first, Jennie Ragland/Joy Keller, second, Kathy Medley/Edward Krahwinkel, third.
North/south winners of the July 3 game were Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, first, Greta Shelton/Don Hayes, second, Linda Hatcher/Marion Thornton, third.
East/west winners were Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, Bob Bastin Sr./Ron L. Garrett, tying for first, Charlotte Prow/ Bernice Cornette, Charlotte Moore/Jenny Wilson, tying for third.
Novice game winners were Mary Ann Shelton/Jean Morris, first, Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, second, Charlotte Puckett/ Paul Puckett Jr. third.
North/south winners of the July 5 game were Bob Bastin Sr./Ron L. Garrett, first, Sherry Lambert/Patricia Kelly, second, Gloria Zinoble/Marion Thornton, third, Karen Hardesty/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
East/west winners were Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Catherine Schmitt/Marsha Hardesty, third, Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, fourth.
North/south winners of the July 8 game were Louise Hobbs/Jerry Mayes, first, Flora Norsworthy, Becky Walker, second, Nancy Keeton/Donald Hayes, third, Susie Alford/Ellen Dugan-Barrette, fourth.
East/west winners were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth.
Novice game winners were Mary Ann Shelton/Jean Morris, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second, Judy Inge/Mike Heflin, third.
North/south winners of the July 10 game were Donald Hayes/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Ellen Dugan-Barrette/Marion Thornton, second, Billie Brown/William Lea, third, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, fourth.
East/west winners were Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third, Jenny Wilson/John Fullenwider, fourth.
Novice game winners were Joy Timbrook/Mike Heflin, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, third, Mary Ann Thompson/Donna Powers, fourth.
North/south winners of the July 12 game were Gloria Zinobile/Louise Hobbs, Carl Armstrong/Allen Rudd, tying for first, Jenny Wilson/Donald Hayes, third, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, Flora Norsworthy/Marsha Hardesty, tying for fourth.
East/west winners were Patricia Satterwhite/Frances Lewis, first, Evelyn Clark/Jerry Holtzman, second Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Ron L. Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., fourth.
North/south winners of the July 15 game were Jerry Jones/Donald Hayes, first, Patricia Kelly/Doris Mills, second, Billie Brown/James McCool, third, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth.
East/west winners were Jason Liao/Leroy Bremeier, first, Greta Shelton/Marsha Hardesty, second, Jerry Mayes/Gary Satterwhite, third, David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, fourth.
Novice game winners were Nancy Augenstein/Kathy Medley, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second, Mary Bryan Booth/Sue Biggs, third, Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, fourth.
North/south winners of the July 17 game were Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, first, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, second, Ron Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., third.
East/west winners were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third.
Novice game winners were Joy Keller/Mike Heflin, first, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, second, Brenda Yeand/Joe Yeand, third.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
Overall winners on July 30 were Ron Garrett, first; Marion Thornton, second; Judy Wright, third.
