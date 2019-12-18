• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
The following are game winners for November:
Nov. 1
North/south: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, third.
East/west: Carolyn Hawkins/Nancy Wilson, first, Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, second, Claudene Oliva/Lisa Delaporto.
Nov. 4
North/south: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Catherine Schmitt, second, Flora Norsworthy/Jerry Mayes, third, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, fourth.
East/west: Billie Brown/James McCool, first, Pat Hayden/Pam Tooley, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Gerry Jones/Ondra Edds.
North/south section B: Linda Hatcher/Judy Hughes, third.
Novice: Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, first, Richard Moman/Diana Gray, second.
Nov. 6
North/south: Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, first, Karen Hardesty/Wes Schrooten, second, Marsha Hardesty/Sue Koett, third, Marion Thornton/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
Section B: Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth.
Novice: Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, first, Donna Hopewell/Jean Morris, third, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, third.
Section B novice: Sue Biggs/Susanne Witbeck, first.
Nov. 8
North/south: Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, first, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, second, Flora Norsworthy/Catherine Schmitt, third, Wes Schrooten/Gary Satterwhite, fourth.
East/west: Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., first, Evelyn Clark/Jerry Holtzman, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Doris Mills, third, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, fourth.
North/south section C: Margie Ebelhar/William Hawkins, second.
East/west: Charlotte Morre/Larry Moore, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second.
Nov. 11
North/south: Louise Hobbs/Jerry Mayes, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Doris Mills/Patricia Satterwhite, third.
East/west: Caroline Hawkins/Pat Hayden, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Sue Koett/Catherine Schmitt, Wes Schrooten/David Lilly, tying for third.
Section C: Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, third.
Novice: Jody Kranwinkel/Edward Krahwinkel, first, Donna Powers/Mary Ann Thompson, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Nancy Augenstein, third, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, fourth.
Section B: Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, third.
Nov. 13
North/south: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Francis Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Karen Hardesty/Dr. Charles McKelvey, third.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Catherine Schmitt/Marsha Hardesty, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third.
North/south section C: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, first.
East/west: Beverly Phelan/Gloria Zinoble, second.
Novice: Kathy Medley/Donna Powers, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, tying for first.
Section B novice: Charlotte Pucket/Tom Payne, second.
Nov. 15
North/south: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Wes Schrooten/Margie Ebelhar, second, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, third, Evelyn Clark/Louise Hobbs, fourth.
East/west: Charlotte Prow/Catherine Schmitt, first, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, second, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, third, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, fourth.
North/south section B: Patricia Satterwhite/Gary Satterwhite, third.
Section C: Linda Hatcher/Karen Hardesty, second.
East/west section B: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, third.
Nov. 18
North/south: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, third, Becky Walker/Louise Hobbs, fourth, Nancy Keeton/Pat Hayden, fifth.
East/west: Charlotte Prow/Bernice Cornette, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, David Wolfgang/Fred Kent, fourth, Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, fifth.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Gloria Zinobile, fourth.
Section C: Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, second.
East/west section B: Judy Hughes/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
Section C: Martha Wrona/Mike Heflin, second.
Nov. 20
North/south: Linda Edds/Richard Edds, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Vicki Warren/Carlisle Warren, third, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth.
East/west: Bernice Cornett/Regina Kenny, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Laio, second, Charlotte Prow/Dale Hill, third, Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, fourth.
North/south section C: Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, first.
East/west: Linda Hatcher/Karen Hardesty, first.
Novice: Charlotte Puckett/Paul Puckett, first, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, second, Mary Ann Thompson/Kathy Medley, third.
Section B: Martha Clark/Rita Heinz, second.
Nov. 22
North/south: Rita Jo Holtzman/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Francis Lewis/Vicki Helms, second, Billie Brown/James McCool, third, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, fourth.
East/west: Margie Ebelhar/Catherine Schmitt, first, Julia Mesplay/John Fullenwider, second, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, third, Yvonne Kuphal/Donna Hopewell, fourth.
North/south section B: Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Moore, second.
East/west: Sue Koett/Marsha Hardesty, third.
Nov. 25
North/south: Evelyn Clark/Flora Norsworthy, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Jennie Ragland/Sue Koett, third, Louise Hobbs/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, fourth.
North/south section B: Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, third.
East/west: Doris Mills/Nancy Wilson, third.
Section C: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, first, Polly McCubbins/Margie Ebelhar, second.
North/south novice: Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, first, Sue Biggs/Mary Bryan Booth, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third.
East/west: Jodi Krahwinkel/Edward Krahwinkel, first, Mike Heflin/Jean Morris, second, Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, third.
East/west section B: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
Nov. 29
North/south: Carl Armstrong/Allen Rudd, first, Julia Mesplay/Marion Thornton, second, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, Doris Mills/Jerry Holtzman, tying for third.
Section C: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
