• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players. The following are results of games played Jan. 1-31:
Jan. 1North/south: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Harley McCabe/Janet Fleenor, second, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, third. East/west: Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, Cynthia Kluemper/Carrie Houchin, tying for first, John Fullenwider/Doris Mills, third. North/south section B: Carlise Warren/Vicki Warren, second. East/west: Charlotte Moore/Jenny Wilson, second. Novice: Jody Krahwinkel/Edward Krahwinkel, Robin B. Booth/Lisa Filbeck, tying for first, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, third.
Jan. 3 North/south: Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, third. East/west: Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, first, John Fullenwider/Bernice Cornette, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third. North/south section B: Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., second. East/west: Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, second. East/west section C: Catherine Schmitt/Vicki Stogsdill, first. Novice: Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, first, Robin B. Booth/Mary Bryan Booth, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, Marcia Atherton/Pat Mcfarling, Mary Ann Shelton/Sue Biggs, tying for second.
Jan. 6
North/south: Dr. Charles McKelvey/Rebecca Walker, first, Margie Ebelhar/Nancy Wilson, second, Marion Thornton/Pat Satterwhite, third, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, fourth, Karen Hardesty/Greta Shelton, fifth. East/west: John Fullenwider/James McCool, first, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, Marilyn Mills/Carolyn Hawkins, tying for second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth, Marsha Hardesty/Sue Koett, fifth. North/south novice: Sue Biggs/Mary Bryan Booth, first, Donna F. Hopewell/Jean Morris, second, Michael Heflin/Dianna Gray, third. East/west: Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, LaNell Lilly/Mar Ann Thompson, second, Joy Keller/Stephen Lewis, third. North/south section B: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, second. East/west: Pat McFarling/Marcia Atherton, first, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second.
Jan. 8
North/south: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, third. East/west: Phelps Lambert/Bernice Cornette, first, John Fullenwider/Jenny Wilson, second, Gloria Zinobile/Lloyd Wehrung, third. North/south section C: Marsh Hardesty/Sue Koett, first. East/west section B: David Lilly/Julia Mesplay, second. Novice: Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Charlotte Puckett/Paul Puckett Jr, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third, Lori Whitehouse/Donna Powers, fourth. Novice section B: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, third. Section C: Robin Booth/Lisa Filbeck, second.
Jan. 10
North/south: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, first, Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., second, Louise Hobbs/Gloria Zinobile, third, Beverly Phelan/Jerry Mayes, fourth. East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Frances Lewis/Pat Satterwhite, second, David Lilly/Gary Satterwhite, third, Jenny Wilson/Wes Schrooten, fourth. North/south section C: Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second. East/west: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second. Novice: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first, Yvonne Kuphal/Martha Clark, second.
Jan. 13
North/south: Louise Hobbs/Jerry Mayes, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Kathy Redfern/Pauline McCubbins, third, Flora Norsworthy/Rebecca Walker, fourth. East/west: Leroy Bremeier/Jason Laio, first, John Fullenwider, second, David Wolfgang/Charlotte Prow, third, Judy Hughes/Linda Hatcher, fourth. North/south section B: Jenny Wilson/Marilyn Mills, third, Jenny Ragland/Nancy Wilson, Pat Satterwhite/Doris Mills, tying for fourth. East/west: Ellen Dugan-Barrette/Susie Alford, third, Gloria Zinobile/Julia Mesplay, fourth. Novice north/south: Mary Ann Thompson/Donna Powers, first, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second, Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, third. East/west: Edward Krahwinkell/Nancy Augenstein, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second, Michael Heflin/Jean Morris, third. North/south section C novice: Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, first. East/west: Liz Camp/Faye Poppens, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, tying for first.
Jan. 15
North/south: Beverly Phelan/Shirley Bradley, first, Bernice Cornette/Regina Kinn, second, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, third, Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, Carlisle Warren/Vicki Warren, tying for fourth. East/west: Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, first, Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, second, Vicki Syogsdill/Sue Koett, third, Bob Bastin Sr./Sherry Lambert, fourth. Novice: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first, Joy Keller/Sue Biggs, second, Joy Timbrook/Jean Morris, third, Robin B. Booth/Lisa Filbeck, fourth.
Jan. 17
North/south: Allen Rudd/Bernice Cornette, first, Dr. Charles McKelvey/David Wolfgang, second, Marion Thornton/Flora Norsworthy, third, Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, fourth. East/west: Pat Satterwhite/Marsha Hardesty, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second, Pat Hayden/Greta Shelton, third, John Fullenwider/Julia Mesplay, fourth. North/south section C: Karen Hardesty/Pauline McCubbins, second. Section B east/west: Nancy Keeton/Jenny Wilson, fourth.
Jan. 20
North/south: Louise Hobbs, Rebecca Walker, first, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, second, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, third, Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, fourth. East/west: John Fullenwider/Bernice Cornette, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Catherine Schmitt, second, Pat R. Schmied/Pam Tooley, third, Margie Ebelhar/Marsha Hardesty, fourth. North/south section B: Greta Shelton/Marilyn Mills, fourth. North/south novice: Mary Ann Thompson/Donna Powers, first, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, second, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, third. East/west: Lisa Filbeck/Robin B. Booth, first, Edward Krahwinkel/Jodi Krahwinkel, second, Joy Keller/Gerri Small, third.
Jan. 22
North/south: Phelps Lambert/Bernice Cornette, first, Carlise Warren/Vicki Warren, second, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, third, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, fourth. East/west: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Prow, second, John Fullenwider/Dale Hill, third, Nancy Wilson/Marsha Hardesty, fourth. North/south section B: Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., third. North/south section C: Jennie Ragland/Sue Biggs, first. Novice: Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, third.
Jan. 24
North/south: Frances Lewis/Vicki Helms, first, Jenny Wilson/Karen Hardesty, second, Flora Norsworthy/Vicki Stogsdill, third, Marion Thornton/Beverly Phelan, fourth. East/west: Allen Rudd/Bernice Cornette, first, Marsha Hardesty/Sue Koett, second, Lloyd Wehrung/Sherry Lambert, third. East/west section C: Pauline McCubbuns/Pat R. Schmied, second. Novice: Mary Ann Shelton/Jodi Krahwinkel, first, Joy Keller/Jean Morris, second, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, third.
Jan. 27
North/south: Phelps Lambert/Bernie Kay, first, Doris Mills/Marsha Hardesty, second, Flora Norsworthy/Dale Hill, Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, tying for third, Margie Ebelhar/Pauline McCubbins, fifth. East/west: David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Laio, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, fourth, Wes Schrooten/Catherine Schmitt, fifth. East/west section B: David Lilly/Rebecca Walker, fourth. North/south section C: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, Marilyn Mills/Sue Koett, tying for second. East/west: Nancy Wilson/Yvonne Kuphal, second. North/south novice: Jodi Krahwinkel/Edward Krahwinkel, first, Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, second. East/west: Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, Mary Bryan Booth/Sue Biggs, second. North/south section B novice: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second. East/West, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark/first, David Lindow/Stephen Lewis, second.
Jan. 29
North/south: Jason Laio/Leroy Bremeier, first, Doris Mills/Bob Bastin Sr., second, Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, third. East/west: Phelps Lambert/Bernice Cornette, first, John Fullenwider/Pat Hayden, second, Karen Hardesty/David Lilly, third. Novice: Sue Biggs/Susanne Witbeck, first, Mary Bryan Booth/Mary Ann Thompson, second, Robin B. Booth/ Lisa Filbeck, third.
Jan. 31 North/south: Allen Rudd/ Bernice Cornette, first, Marion Thornton/Julia Mesplay, second, Louise Hobbs/Rebecca Walker, third, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, Karen Hardesty/Catherine Schmitt, tying for fourth. East/west: John Fullenwider/Doris Mills, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett/ third, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, fourth. North/south section C: Pat Hayden/Linda Hayden, second. Novice: Martha Clark/Yvonne Kuphal, first, Sue Biggs/Mary Ann Shelton, second.
