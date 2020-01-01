• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
Dec. 2
North/south game winners: Billie Brown/James McCool, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, third, Flora Norsworthy/Jerry Mayes, fourth, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, fifth.
East/west: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, second, David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, third, Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth, Karen Hardesty/Greta Shelton, fifth.
Section B, north/south: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, tying for third.
Section C: Pauline McCubbins/Ellen-Dugan-Barrette, second.
North/south novice game winners: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, first, Richard Moman/Dianna Gray, second, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, third.
East/west: Kathy Medley/Donna Powers, first, Judy Inge/Michael Heflin, second, Mary Bryan Booth/Sue Biggs, third.
Section B, east/west: Rita Heinz/Martha Clark first, Liz Camp/Faye Poppens, second.
Dec. 4
Winners: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, Bernice Cornette/Bob Bastin Sr., tying for second, Carlise Warren/Vicki Warren, fourth.
East/west: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Charlotte Prow/Dale Hill, second, Patti Lodato/Dave Williamson, third, Julia Mesplay/David Lilly, fourth.
Section C, east/west: Marsha Hardesty/Margie Ebelhar, first, Nancy Wilson/ Catherine Schmitt, second.
Novice game winners: Kathy Medley/ Mary Ann Thompson, first, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, third.
Section B novice game winners: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, first, Martha Clark/ Melinda Schoenwald, second.
Dec. 6
North/south winners: Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, first, Martha Wrona/Ron Wrona, second, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, third.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Lloyd Wehrung/William E. Hawkins, second, Karen Hardesty/Julia Mesplay, third.
North/south section C: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, third.
Novice game winners: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, first, Yvonne Kuphal/Martha Clark, second, Richard Moman/Diana Gray, third.
Dec. 9
North/south winners: Louise Hobbs/Shirley Bradley, first, Linda Hatcher/Judy M. Hughes, second, Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., third, Catherine Schmitt/Sue Koett, fourth, Pat Hayden/Nancy Keeton, fifth, David Wolfgang/Charlotte Prow, sixth.
East/west: John Fullenwider/Vicki Helms, first, Margie Ebelhar/Karen Hardesty, second, Dale Hill/Pamela Schultz, third, Wes Schrooten/David Lilly, fourth, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, fifth, Richard Moman/Carolyn Hawkins, sixth.
North/south novice game: Mary Ann Thompson/Donna Powers, first, Joy Keller/Charlotte Puckett, second, Melinda Schoenwald/Jean Morris, third.
East/west: Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, first, Yvonne Kuphal/Donna F. Hopewell, second, Mary Ann Shelton/Nancy Augenstein, third, Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, fourth.
Section C, north/south novice game: Jodi Krahwinkel/Edward Krahwinkel, first.
East/west section B: Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, second.
Dec. 11
Winners: Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Doris Mills/Patricia Satterwhite, second, Karen Hardesty/Martha Wrona, third.
East/west: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, first, David Lilly/Julia Mesplay, second, Marsha Hardesty/Catherine Schmitt, third.
Novice game: Richard Moman/Diana Gray, first, Joy Keller/Charlotte Puckett, second.
Section B novice game: Susanne Witbeck/Gerri Small, first.
Dec. 13
North/south game winners: Dr. Charles McKelvey/Julia Mesplay, first, Flora Norsworthy/Marsha Hardesty, second, Louise Hobbs/Gloria Zinobile, third, Allen Rudd/Bernice Cornette, fourth.
East/west: John Fullenwider/Vicki Helms, first, Bob Bastin Sr./Sherry Lambert, second, Evelyn Clark/Jerry Holtzman, third, Karen Hardesty/Greta Shelton, fourth.
North/south section C: Margie Ebelhar/Catherine Schmitt, first.
East/west: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, second.
Novice game: Mary Ann Shelton/Richard Moman, first, Kathy Medley/Stephen Lewis, second.
Section B novice game: Joy Timbrook/Jean Morris, second.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.