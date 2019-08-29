• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
North/south winners of the Aug. 2 game were Carl Armstrong/Allen Rudd, first, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, second, Marion Thornton/Gloria Zinoble, third, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth.
East/west winners were Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, first, Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, second, Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, third, Sherry Lambert/Patricia Kelly, fourth.
North/south winners of the Aug. 5 game were Becky Walker/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Nancy Keeton/Donald Hayes, second, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, third, Marion Thornton/Patricia Satterwhite, fourth.
East/west winners were David Wolfgang/Allen Rudd, first, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Patricia Kelly/Sherry Lambert, fourth.
North/south novice winners were Mary Ann Shelton/Donna Hopewell, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second, Sue Biggs/Mary Bryan Booth, third.
East/west winners were Diana Gray/Richard Moman, first, Marian Foreman/Nancy Augenstein, second, Jodi Krahwinkell/Edward Krahwinkell, third.
North/south winners of the Aug. 7 game were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Donald Hayes/Wes Schrooten, second, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, third, Marion Thornton/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
East/west winners were Barbara Ahlers/Leroy Bremeier, first, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, fourth.
Novice winners were Diana Gray/Richard Moman, first, Mary Ann Thompson/Kathy Medley, second, Lori Whitehouse/Sarah Ebelhar, third, Nancy Augenstein/Joy Timbrook, fourth.
North/south winners of the Aug. 9 game were Nora Norsworthy/David Lilly, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Doris Mills, second, Billie Brown/Sheryl Alexander, third, Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Moore, fourth.
East/west winners were Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, second, Sue Koett/Jenny Wilson, third, Julia Mesplay/Carl Armstrong, fourth.
North/south winners of the Aug. 12 game were David Lilly/Wes Schrooten, first, Flora Norsworthy/Becky Walker, second, Pam Tooley/Pat Hayden, third, Nancy Keeton/Donald Hayes, fourth.
East/west winners were Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, first, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, fourth.
North/south novice game winners were Jean Morris/Mary Ann Shelton, first, Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, second, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ackerman, third.
East/west winners were Carol Payne/Tom Payne, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second, Marian Foreman/Joy Keller, third.
North/south winners of the Aug. 14 game were Shirley Bradley/Frances Lewis, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Marion Thornton/Lloyd Wehrung, third.
East/west winners were Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, first, Linda Edds/Richard Edds, second, Jenny Wilson/John Fullenwider, third.
Novice game winners were Lisa Dalporto/Donna Hopewell, first, Mary Ann Thompson/Kathy Medley, Marian Foreman/Sue Biggs, tying for second, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, fourth.
North/south winners of the Aug. 16 game were Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, first, Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, second, Bob Bastin Jr./Ronald L Garrett, third, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, fourth.
East/west winners were Jerry Holtzman/John Fullenwider, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, Terri Chandler/David Lilly, fourth.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
Overall winners on Aug. 20 were Susan Fredereck, first; Marion Thornton, second; Beverly Phelan, third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.