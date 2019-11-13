• Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
North/south winners on Sept. 23 were: Leroy Bremeier/Jason Laio, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second, Flora Norsworthy/Evelyn Clark, third, Louise Hobbs/Linda Hatcher, fourth.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Margie Ebelhar/Pauline McCubbins, third, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, fourth.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Nancy Wilson, third.
East/west: Sue Koett/Jennie Ragland, third.
North/south winners on Sept. 25 were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Phelps Lambert/Gary Gentry, second, Karen Hardesty/Lloyd Wehrung, third.
East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, second, Sue Koett/Vicki Stodsdill, third.
East/west section B: Margie Ebelhar/Catherine Schmitt, second.
Novice game winners were Sue Biggs/Susanne Witbeck, first, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third, Joy Keller/Marian Foreman, fourth.
Section B: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
North/south winners on Sept. 27 were Rita Jo Holtzman/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, Ronald L. Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., tying for second, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, fourth.
East/west: Jerry Holtzman/Jerry Mayes, first, Catherine Schmitt/Charlotte Prow, second, Julia Mesplay/John Fullenwider, third, Gloria Zinoble/Carolyn Hawkins, fourth.
North/south section C: Nancy Wilson/Vicki Stogsdill, first, East/West, Susanne Witbeck/Martha Wrona, second.
North/south winners on Sept. 30 were Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Marion Thornton/Julia Mesplay, third, Billie Brown/James McCool, fourth.
East/west: Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Greta Shelton/Marilyn Mills, fourth.
North/south section C: Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, first, East/West, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
North/south novice winners were LaNell Lilly/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Marian Foreman/Mary Bryan Booth, second, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, third.
East/west: Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, first, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, second, David Lindow/Stephen Lewis, third.
North/south winners on Oct. 2 were Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, third.
East/west: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Linda Edds/Richard Edds, third.
Section B winners were Patricia Satterwhite/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second.
Novice game winners were Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, first, Donna Hopewell/Yvonne Kuphal, second.
Section B novice winners were Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, tying for first.
North/south winners on Oct. 4 game were Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, first, Ronald L. Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., second, Flora Norsworthy/Dr. Charles McKelvey, third, Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, fourth.
East/west: Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, first, Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth.
North/south section C: Diana Gray/Richard Moman, first.
East/west: Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, first, Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 7 were Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Flora Norsworthy/Jerry Mayes, third, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, fourth.
East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, second, Allen Rudd/David Wolfgang, third, Bernice Cornette/Charlotte Prow, fourth.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Pat Satterwhite, second, Karen Hardesty/Greta Shelton, second.
East/west: Doris Mills/Jenny Wilson, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third.
East/west section C: Marilyn Mills/Carolyn Hawkins, first.
North/south novice game winners were Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
East/west: Charlotte Puckett/Paul Puckett Jr., first, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 9 were Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second, Sue Koett/Jennie Ragland, third.
East/west: Leroy Bremeier/Jason Laio, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third.
North/south section B: Doris Mills/Patricia Satterwhite, second.
East/west: Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second.
Novice winners were Kathy Medley/Donna Powers, first, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second, Diana Gray/Richard Moman, third.
Section B: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 14 were Billie Brown/James McCool, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Patricia Satterwhite/Doris Mills, third, Martha Wrona/Nancy Keeton, fourth.
East/west: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, second, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, third, Evelyn Clark/Jerry Mayes, fourth.
Section C: Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, first, Marsha Hardesty/Diana Gray, second.
North/south novice game winners were Mary Ann Thompson/LaNell Lilly, first, Stephen Lewis/David Lindow, second, Sue Biggs/Mary Bryan Booth, third.
East/west: Jodi Krahwinkell/Ed Krahwinkell, first, Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, third.
North/south section B: Carol Payne/Tom Payne, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 16 were Frances Lewis/David Lilly, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, Marion Thornton/Rita Jo Holtzman, tying for second.
East/west: Charlotte Prow/Dale Hill, first, Barbara Ahlers/Leroy Bremeier, second, Marsha Hardesty/Doris Mills, third.
North/south section C: Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, second.
East/west: Charlotte Moore/Catherine Schmitt, first.
Winners on Oct. 18 were Charlotte Moore/Beverly Phelan, first, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, second, Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, third, Rita Jo Holtzman/Julia Mesplay, fourth.
Section B: David Lilly/William E. Hawkins, fourth.
Section C: Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 21 were Billie Brown/Jams McCool, first, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, second, Flora Norsworthy/Shirley Bradley, third, Wes Schrooten/Lloyd Wehrung, fourth, Vicki Stogsdill/Catherine Schmitt, fifth.
East/west: Allen Rudd/David Wolfgang, first, Leroy Bremeier/Jason Liao, second, Pamela Shultz/Dale Hill, third, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, fourth, Karen Hardesty/Frances Lewis, fifth.
East/west section B: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Pat Schmied/Judy Hughes, fourth.
East/west section C: Susie Alford/Marilyn Mills, second.
Novice game winners were Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, Mary Ann Shelton/Edward Krahwinkell, second, Charlene Ann Ackerman/Becky Cissell, third, LaNell Lilly/Mary Ann Thompson, fourth.
Section B: Judy Inge/Gerri Small, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 23 were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second, Doris Mills/Pat Satterwhite, third.
East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Prow, third.
North/south section C: Jenny Wilson/Charlotte Moore, first.
East/west: Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, first.
North/south winners on Oct. 25 were Billie Brown/Dale Hill, first, Flora Norsworthy/Louise Hobbs, second, Marion Thornton/Evelyn Clark, third.
East/west: Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Dr. Charles McKelvey, Frances Lewis/Vicki Helms, Marsha Hardesty/Sue Koett, tying for second.
East/west section C: Karen Hardesty/Charlotte Moore, first.
North/south winners on Oct. 28 were Louise Hobbs/Evelyn Clark, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman. second, Catherine Schmitt/Wes Schrooten, third, Doris Mills/Nancy Wilson, fourth.
East/west: Bernice Cornette/John Fullenwider, first, Billie Brown/William Lea, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third, Marsha Hardesty/Sherry Lambert, fourth.
East/west section B: Rebecca Walker/David Lilly, third.
North/south section C: Judy Hughes/Pat Schmied, second.
East/west: Gerry Jones/Ondra Edds, first.
Novice game winners were Kathy Medley/Nancy Augenstein, first, Sarah Ebelhar/Jean Morris, second, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, third, Donna Hopewell/Joy Keller, fourth.
Section B: Marcia Atherton/Martha Clark, second.
North/south winners on Oct. 3 were Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, second.
East/west winners: Doris Mills/Bob Bastin Sr., first, Marcia Hardesty/David Lilly, second.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Beverly Phelan, first, Vicki Stogsdill/Sue Koett, second.
East/west: Nancy Wilson/Karen Hardesty, first.
Novice game winners: Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, first, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, second.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
