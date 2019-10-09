Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 6 p.m. every Monday and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Towne Square Mall, west entrance, 5000 Frederica St. Games are open to all duplicate players.
Aug. 30
North/south: Don Hayes/Dale Hill, Karen Hardesty/Catherine Schmitt, second, Billie Brown/ William Lea, third, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, fourth.
East/west: Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, first, Bernice Cornett/Allen Rudd, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, fourth.
North/south section B: Sue Koett/Vicki Stogsdill, third, Flora Norsworth/Dr. Charles McKelvey, fourth.
East/west: Carolyn Hawkins/Nancy Wilson, third, Charlotte Moore/Beverly Phelan, fourth.
Sept. 2
North/south: Louise Hobbs/Becky Walker, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Nancy Wilson/Margie Ebelhar, third, Flora Norsworth/Frances Lewis, fourth.
East/west: Linda Hatcher/Judy Hughes, first, Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, second, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, third, Billie Brown/James McCool, fourth.
North/south section C: Pam Tooley/Pat Hayden, second.
East/west section B: Charlotte Moore/Larry Moore, second.
Sept. 4
North/south: Billie Brown/Sheryl Alexander, first, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, second, Frances Lewis/Patricia Satterwhite, third.
East/west: Doris Mills/John Fullenwider, first, Julia Mesplay/David Lilly, second, Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, third.
North/south section B: Karen Hardesty/Gloria Zinobile, second.
East/west, section B: Sherry Lambert/ Lloyd Wehrung, second.
Section C: Nancy Wilson/Catherine Schmitt, first.
Novice: Donna Hopewell/Jean Morris, first, Kathy Medley/Lisa Delaporto, second, Rita Heinz/Martha Clark, third.
Sept. 6
North/south: Karen Hardesty/Jennie Ragland, first, Marsha Hardesty/Catherine Schmitt, second, Louise Hobbs/Linda Hatcher, third, Martha Wrona/Susanne Witbeck, fourth, Charlotte Moore/Jenny Wilson, fifth.
East/west: Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, first, Bernice Cornette/JohnFullenwider, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Julia Mesplay/David Lilly, fourth, Patricia Kelly/Sherry Lambert, fifth.
East/west section C: Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Dot Cates/William Hawkins, second.
Sept. 9
North/south: Louise Hobbs/Jerry Mayes, first, Shirley Bradley/Frances Lewis, second, Doris Mills/Patricia Satterwhite, third, Pat Hayden/Gary Satterwhite, fourth.
East/west: Billie Brown/James McCool, first, Charlotte Prow/David Wolfgang, second, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, third, Wes Schrooten/David Lilly, fourth.
North/south section B: Flora Norsworthy/Becky Walker, third.
Section C: Margie Ebelhar/Jenny Wilson, first, Jennie Ragland/Nancy Wilson, second.
East/west section B: Julia Mesplay/Gloria Zinoble, first, Catherine Schmitt/Sue Koett, tying for fourth.
Section C: Cheryl Wagner/Susie Alford, second.
North/south novice: Mary Ann Shelton/Jean Morris, first, Becky Cissell/Charlene Ann Ackerman, second.
East/west: Sarah Ebelhar/Nancy Augenstein, first, Jodi Krahwinkell/Edward Krahwinkell, second.
Sept. 11
North/south: Ronald L. Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., first, Leroy Breimeier/Jason Liao, second, Frances Lewis/Shirley Bradley, third.
East/west: Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry Holtzman, first, Beverly Nickolajewski/Billie Brown, second, Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, third.
East/west section B: Julia Mesplay/David Lilly, second.
Novice: Sarah Ebelhar/Richard Moman, first, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, second, Sue Biggs/Marilyn Foreman, third, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, fourth.
Novice section B: Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second.
Section C: Charlene A. Ackerman/Becky Cissell, first.
Sept. 13
North/south: Bernice Cornette/Allen Rudd, first, Beverly Phelan/Jerry Mayes, second, Flora Norsworthy/Marsha Hardesty, third, Mary Witter/Richard Sarles, fourth.
East/west: Billie Brown/William Lea, first, Doris Mills/Rita Jo Holtzman, second, Margie Ebelhar/Catherine Schmitt, third, Charlotte Moore/Karen Hardesty, fourth.
North/south section C: Sherry Gillians/William Hawkins, first.
Sept. 16
North/south: Greta Shelton/Marilyn Mills, first, Louise Hobbs/Becky Walker, second, Flora Norsworthy/Patricia Satterwhite, third, Gary Satterwhite/Jerry Mayes, fourth, Pam Tooley/Cheryl Wagner, fifth.
East/west: Vicki Helms/John Fullenwider, first, Doris Mills/Patricia Kelly, second, Sherry Lambert/Bob Bastin Sr., third, Allen Rudd/David Wolfgang, fourth, Rita Jo Holtzman/Jerry
East/west section C: Marsha Hardesty/Margie Ebelhar, first, Gerry Jones/Ondra Edds, second.
North/south novice: Mary Ann Shelton/Jean Morris, first, Judy Inge/Donna Hopewell, second, Sarah Ebelhar/Lori Whitehouse, third.
East/west: LaNell Lilly/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Kathy Medley/Diana Gray, second, David Lindow/Stephen Lewis, third.
North/south section B: Marian Foreman/Nancy Augenstein, first.
East/west section B: Carole Payne/Tom Payne, second.
Sept. 18
North/south: Bernice Cornette/Phelps Lambert, first, Julia Mesplay/Dr. Charles McKelvey, second.
North/south section B: Marion Thornton/Rita Jo Holtzman, second.
Novice: Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, first, Gerri Small/Susanne Witbeck, second, Lori Whitehouse/Donna Powers, third.
Section B: Charlotte Puckett/Paul Puckett, Carol Payne/Tom Payne, tying for second.
Sept. 20
North/south: Ron L. Garrett/Bob Bastin Sr., first, Karen Hardesty/Catherine Schmitt, second, Frances Lewis/Jerry Mayes, third, Margie Ebelhar/Wes Schrooten, fourth.
East/west: Allen Rudd/Carl Armstrong, first, Jerry Holtzman/John Fullenwider, second, Sherry Lambert/Lloyd Wehrung, third, Kathy Medley/Mary Ann Thompson, fourth.
Section C: Sue Koett/Vicki Stogsdill, second.
• Social bridge groups play each week at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Games begin at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the card room.
